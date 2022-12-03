How do GTA Online players buy Weed Farms?

The Weed Farm business continues to grow with this week's event in GTA Online. These psychoactive drugs are very popular in Los Santos and Blaine County. Over the next few weeks, a lot of bonuses will be centered around them. For instance, if the player completes three Short Trip missions by December 7, they will receive a free LD Organics shirt.

Of course, what GTA Online players really want is money. In this regard, a Weed business can be a very productive source of income. However, it's not like you can buy a property to run it from Maze Bank Foreclosures. If you want to start up a Weed Farm, you will need to become a Biker.

GTA Online guide on how to buy Weed Farm

Become a MC president and buy a clubhouse

Weed Farms are part of the Open Road series of businesses in the title. However, they can only be operated by MC Presidents who already run a clubhouse, which can cost anywhere from $200,000 to $495,000 in GTA Online.

After you buy a clubhouse, you will need to enter it to trigger a cutscene. From this point forward, you can register as an MC President via the Interaction Menu. Now the real work begins as you start up several different businesses; The Weed Farm is going to be your priority at the moment.

Head over to the Open Road

Your business operations will take place on the Open Road website. It's only accessible from a laptop inside the clubhouse. Once you sit down and log in, this is where you can buy your Weed Farm in GTA Online. Here are your options:

San Chianski Mountain Range ($715,000)

($715,000) Mount Chiliad ($805,000)

($805,000) Elysian Island ($1,072,500)

($1,072,500) Downtown Vinewood ($1,358,000)

Keep in mind that you will need to perform a setup mission for the Weed Farm you've purchased, which will see you drive a Pony loaded with supplies. It will have a Smoke in the Water livery, which is associated with a property of the same name that Franklin runs in GTA 5.

The value of your sold product depends on whether or not you get business upgrades. They can make a huge difference in GTA Online. Here's what you can buy on the Open Road website:

Equipment Upgrade ($990,000)

($990,000) Staff Upgrade ($273,000)

($273,000) Security Upgrade ($313,500)

When your Weed Farm is up and running, you can sell your stock anytime you want. Of course, where there is great risk, there are greater rewards. If you plan on selling your product at full capacity, you should do the Sell Mission in a solo lobby. By doing so, you can avoid potential griefers in GTA Online.

Weed Farms are 50% off this week

From now until December 7, you can get a 50% discount on all Weed Farm businesses, along with their upgrades and renovations. On a related note, resupply costs for Biker Businesses will be 40% off. This might be relevant for all MC Presidents in the game.

There is no better time for you to purchase a Weed Farm. Remember, these special deals will only last until the end of this week. You will likely save hundreds of thousands of dollars in the long run if you take advantage of them. Moreover, that leftover money can be used to get even more upgrades in this game.

