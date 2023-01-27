"First official GTA 6 teases": Fans react to newly released GTA Online Downtown Cab Co. shirt

GTA 6 is still a mystery, however, fans seem to have unearthed its first official tease in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

Rockstar has finally added the previously leaked Downtown Cab Co. Collar shirt as a Taxi Work reward in the game. Famous insider Gaming Detective recently tweeted that this new apparel item "is one of our first official GTA 6 teases" so far. The shirt grabbed attention due to its unrecognizable location in its printed design.

Fans seem to have found the first official GTA 6 tease in GTA Online

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3



Mark my words, this is one of our first official GTA 6 teases.



#GTA #RockstarGames The Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar shirt that leaked a few weeks ago has been released in GTA Online.Mark my words, this is one of our first official GTA 6 teases. The Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar shirt that leaked a few weeks ago has been released in GTA Online.Mark my words, this is one of our first official GTA 6 teases.#GTA #RockstarGames https://t.co/NMrExW1VGz

As seen in the tweet above, Gaming Detective reported that the new Downtown Cab Co. shirt has finally been released. Based on their research, they claimed it to be one of the GTA 6 teases by Rockstar.

Many fans jumped into the discussion and shared their thoughts on the topic. Here are some of the best community reactions to the newly released Taxi Work rewards:

Lelz @Lelzed @that1detectiv3 Oh rockstar, why did you let this happen lol @that1detectiv3 Oh rockstar, why did you let this happen lol

AngelED2000 @AngelED2000v1 @that1detectiv3 A ticket to a new city @that1detectiv3 A ticket to a new city

✨Dayashii✨ @DayashiCelicaVQ @that1detectiv3 @GTABase It just looks more like the artist was kinda lazy especially with the fact it has a crown Vic instead of an actual Stainer @that1detectiv3 @GTABase It just looks more like the artist was kinda lazy especially with the fact it has a crown Vic instead of an actual Stainer

Michael Pro X @MichaelProX2 @that1detectiv3 why this t shirt in this week when i cant log in to get it on pc @that1detectiv3 why this t shirt in this week when i cant log in to get it on pc

The shirt has been surfacing on the internet for the last month now. On December 19, 2022, Gaming Detective first shared the shirt as an unreleased item. In their report, they pointed out that the skyline in the item's background design is different from Los Santos. When someone pointed out that it looked like Mount Chiliad mountain, the insider stated:

“I believe the skyline with the mountain behind it is the South American location from the next...game.”

It’s pretty hard to confirm whether it’s an actual Grand Theft Auto 6 tease or just another artistic design choice. Rockstar hasn’t officially acknowledged it as a tease but as one of the new Taxi Work rewards for players.

New Taxi Work rewards added with the recent weekly update

Grand Theft Auto Online’s new update has added the concept of limited-time Taxi Work rewards, which allows players to earn additional cash and collect rare cosmetic items. Throughout February 8, 2023, they can complete the following conditions to earn these rewards:

Owning “Taxi” purchasable vehicle – Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collor shirt

Completing 1 Taxi Work job - $100,000 cash

Earning $20,000 with Taxi Work jobs – Additional $100,000 cash

Earning $40,000 with Taxi Work jobs – Mustard Vinyl/Mustard Vinyl Cut jackets with $100,000 cash

Exclusive Taxi Work rewards for Xbox Series S/X and PS5:

Earning $20,000 with Taxi Work jobs – Manor Geo Track Pants

Earning $40,000 with Taxi Work jobs – Manor Geo Hoodie and Cap

While the next game is still far away, fans can find more possible teases going forward in the future.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes