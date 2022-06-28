Godzilla fights King Kong in GTA 5 thanks to mods

GTA 5 was released almost a decade ago, and yet it is still thriving thanks to the ever-growing modding community.

Mods not only make the base game exciting but also incorporate new features that the players have been missing in their gameplay. The modding community always brings interesting elements to the game.

This time, they have brought both King Kong and Godzilla to the open world of Grand Theft Auto 5, which fans can see thanks to a video shared by a player on social media. With that being said, let’s learn more about it in this article.

GTA 5 mod allows a great Godzilla vs. King Kong fight

Recently, a video was posted on Twitter by the player, @kirawontmiss, which shows Godzilla and King Kong fighting in GTA 5 in the most hilarious way possible. This is only possible via mods available for the title and fans are loving it, especially since this one pays tribute to the classic Godzilla vs. Kong movie.

In the video, the player can be seen controlling King Kong by accessing the weapons wheel, picking up the minigun, and shooting at a pretty massive Godzilla.

However, things changed pretty quickly as the Kaiju started sprinting towards the great ape, causing the player to retreat. Though the clip is only 9 seconds long, it still shows the creativity of the modding community.

Even Call of Duty fans loved the GTA 5 mod. Not only did they praise it, they also showed their frustration and disappointment with Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3's Godzilla vs. Kong event.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone The Godzilla vs Kong fight in Warzone was postponed and moved to GTA The Godzilla vs Kong fight in Warzone was postponed and moved to GTA https://t.co/68m9e3fE0C

. @TheFinisher1235 @ModernWarzone Who's surprised, modders can do better than the actual game devs themselves. @ModernWarzone Who's surprised, modders can do better than the actual game devs themselves.

Mcee @ffsmcee @ModernWarzone It’s actually sad that this is more entertaining than the actual event was @ModernWarzone It’s actually sad that this is more entertaining than the actual event was

30% OFF GFUEL - CODE KP @KingProdigyTV



I love it @ModernWarzone Some kid behind his PC at HOME outdid a multibillion dollar company with thousands of employeesI love it @ModernWarzone Some kid behind his PC at HOME outdid a multibillion dollar company with thousands of employeesI love it

Akarimojo @ItzKryanight @ModernWarzone Is everyone just gonna ignore Dwayne The Rock Johnson is in the background running at Godzilla @ModernWarzone Is everyone just gonna ignore Dwayne The Rock Johnson is in the background running at Godzilla

Why are Call of Duty fans praising GTA 5’s Godzilla vs. Kong mod?

On May 11, 2022, Call of Duty: Warzone received a time-based event called Operation Monarch, featuring both Godzilla and King Kong from the MonsterVerse franchise.

Fans were hyped about the same as they were expecting Godzilla and Kong to fight in the game and everyone had their expectations set high.

However, when the event was released, some players found that the experience did not live up to their expectations. The majority of the disappointment came from the event’s trailer which shows Godzilla and King Kong fighting in Caldera. This led many to believe that some kind of spectacular showdown between the two monsters would take place.

In the actual gameplay, the ability to utilize the power of both titans was a nice touch, however the two barely interacted or fought with each other. Players were only able to deal damage as part of the Titan Frenzy event.

In contrast to that, GTA 5’s mod gives players the ability to fight Godzilla as Kong or vice versa. Though the mod brings the fight in a different way, players loved to see the iconic fight with the Grand Theft Auto twist.

Other honorable mods that are available for GTA 5

Godzilla vs. Kong is not the only mod available for the game. There are a plethora of mods available that players can enjoy, and five of the most famous ones are:

Terminator TX Kristanna Loken (By fabiobarao94)

Indiana Jones (By raviabhishek1)

Doctor Strange Marvel's Dr. Strange (By TheAntagonyPTRP)

Popeye (By aallamy553)

Tekken 7 Lili Corset Outfit (By schmed)

Mods are not limited to character changes, but can also change various vehicles, weapons, locations, and more.

In conclusion, mods keep the game interesting even after so many years. Players can still enjoy Grand Theft Auto 5 as they anxiously wait for the franchise's upcoming sequel.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far