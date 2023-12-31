GTA 3 remake concept shows what Rockstar's Definitive Edition should have looked like (Fan-made)

The GTA 3 Definitive Edition was released over two years ago, and fans are still not pleased with how Rockstar Games treated the OG game. However, a YouTuber named INTER shared a concept remake video of the popular 2001 title in early 2023 that captured the attention of the community. Fans were in awe of the quality of the video, and many claim that the Definitive Edition should have looked like that.

The YouTuber used various mods to make the first 3D Universe Grand Theft Auto game look more modern and realistic. The video has recently resurfaced on social media.

Fan makes GTA 3 Definitive Edition lookalike with mods

On January 26, 2023, YouTuber INTER shared the above video (8 minutes and 35 seconds in length), demonstrating how the 3D Universe Liberty City would look in modern times. It showcased the popular GTA protagonist Claude and various other NPCs and vehicles from Grand Theft Auto 3.

Interestingly, the modded Liberty City looked better and more realistic than the HD Universe version from Grand Theft Auto 4 and the Grand Theft Auto 3 Definitive Edition.

The Star Junction area as seen in the Grand Theft Auto 3 remake video (Image via YouTube/INTER)

The video showcased various iconic locations of Liberty City, such as the Star Junction, Broker Bridge, Hove Beach area, etc. It should be noted that the YouTuber recreated the scene in Grand Theft Auto 4 using assets from Grand Theft Auto 3. Therefore, the locations are different from the official GTA Trilogy Remaster.

The following are the mods used in the video:

Liberty City Remix Map Mod

Claude Speed Mod

8-Ball Mod

Project FromThePast

A screenshot from the Grand Theft Auto 3 remake concept video (Image via YouTube/INTER)

The modded gameplay video showcased high-resolution graphics and ray tracing. A hint of the Euphoria Physics from Grand Theft Auto 4 could also be seen in some parts of the video.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Grand Theft Auto 3 Definitive Edition was one of the highly anticipated remasters from the American gaming studio. However, Rockstar Games and Grove Street Games disappointed fans as the game was broken in various ways and the implementation of the cartoonish graphics was deemed poor. The studio repaired the damage to an extent by improving the mobile version of the game.

Now though, most fans are over with the disastrous release of the remastered trilogy. They are more interested in knowing about the story of GTA 6 and its gameplay potential.

