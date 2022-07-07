GTA 4 fans react to news of rumored remaster being canceled

Many gamers have learned by now that the rumored GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption remasters were canceled recently. According to a tweet by Tez2 that arrived on July 5, the remasters weren't in production, so it's not as if a ton of content was lost. Still, one of the supposed main reasons for the cancelation of GTA 4 is due to GTA Trilogy's terrible legacy.

Naturally, some players are divided when it comes to the rumored GTA 4 remaster being canned. Some fans are elated at the assumption that Rockstar can put more effort into GTA 6 since they're not working on remasters, while others are genuinely disappointed that GTA 4 didn't get a remaster. There hasn't been any official confirmation from Rockstar Games on this topic.

Not everyone is unhappy about GTA 4's rumored remaster being canceled

Tez2 @TezFunz2



The poor reception of the Trilogy DE might be a reason behind that decision.

#GTAIV #RDR1 As per a reliable source with clear accuracy on Rockstar plans, remasters of GTA IV & RDR1 were on the table a few years ago, but Rockstar chose not to proceed with the projects in mind.The poor reception of the Trilogy DE might be a reason behind that decision. As per a reliable source with clear accuracy on Rockstar plans, remasters of GTA IV & RDR1 were on the table a few years ago, but Rockstar chose not to proceed with the projects in mind.The poor reception of the Trilogy DE might be a reason behind that decision.#GTAIV #RDR1

Considering that Rockstar Games hasn't confirmed anything, it's worth looking at leaked information. One insider recently spoke about how the rumored remasters are not something that Rockstar is working on after the whole GTA Trilogy debacle. The GTA Trilogy remaster was terrible, not meeting the expectations of either the critics or the players. But who knows how good a potential GTA 4 remaster could've turned out.

Here is how the community took the news of the remaster being canceled.

Nick @GhillieYT Tez2 @TezFunz2



The poor reception of the Trilogy DE might be a reason behind that decision.

#GTAIV #RDR1 As per a reliable source with clear accuracy on Rockstar plans, remasters of GTA IV & RDR1 were on the table a few years ago, but Rockstar chose not to proceed with the projects in mind.The poor reception of the Trilogy DE might be a reason behind that decision. As per a reliable source with clear accuracy on Rockstar plans, remasters of GTA IV & RDR1 were on the table a few years ago, but Rockstar chose not to proceed with the projects in mind.The poor reception of the Trilogy DE might be a reason behind that decision.#GTAIV #RDR1 The reason the Trilogy Defective Edition was poorly received wasn’t because we didn’t want the old games remastered, it’s because they were just bad remasters. Everyone would love a GTA 4 and RDR 1 Remaster if they are made properly. twitter.com/tezfunz2/statu… The reason the Trilogy Defective Edition was poorly received wasn’t because we didn’t want the old games remastered, it’s because they were just bad remasters. Everyone would love a GTA 4 and RDR 1 Remaster if they are made properly. twitter.com/tezfunz2/statu…

Dawson @Its_Sunny_D You mean to tell me that we lost a GTA 4 + RDR1 remaster because of how shitty grovestreet games is?



Smh You mean to tell me that we lost a GTA 4 + RDR1 remaster because of how shitty grovestreet games is? Smh

Fans have varying opinions on the matter. Some want to point out why the GTA Trilogy failed, while others just get irritated at Grove Street Games for its highly panned work on the trilogy title. The tweet by Nick explains the main reason why some people still would've loved a GTA 4 remaster, as a good remaster could bring life to an otherwise dead title.

The Definitive Editions weren't well-made based on their critically poor fan reception; the games had a lot of bugs and glitches. However, since there weren't many details on the rumored remasters, fans don't know if Grove Street Games or another studio would've been behind them.

The above image was related to a popular meme about how Niko Bellic would look in a remaster, based on how terrible some GTA Trilogy character models were. It's obviously exaggerated here for comedic purposes, but the failures of the last remaster have been a cause of concern for fans of other Grand Theft Auto games in need of a remaster.

🅱️LON 🅱️USK @SageVENTURR @Kotaku It’s crazy that people are begging for a GTA 4 remaster. Im tired of playing old games, just finish making GTA 6 first. Clearly people didn’t learn after the trilogy was released. @Kotaku It’s crazy that people are begging for a GTA 4 remaster. Im tired of playing old games, just finish making GTA 6 first. Clearly people didn’t learn after the trilogy was released.

Of course, some gamers are happy that Rockstar Games can focus more on the next single-player Grand Theft Auto title. This is because GTA 6 is widely considered to be the most anticipated game in the modern era, and the lack of news on it can be annoying to many players.

It makes sense why some people believe that Rockstar not focusing on some remasters would give the company more time to focus on GTA 6. The reason behind this popular belief is that several reports from various websites state the same thing.

The fan reactions above show that not everybody is bummed out by the cancelation of these remasters.

LIVE POLL Q. Did you want to see a GTA 4 remaster? Yes No 0 votes so far