GTA 5 NaturalVision Evolved creators make new Visual Redemption graphics mod for Red Dead Redemption 2

Razed Mods, a renowned team of GTA modders, has released a graphical overhaul mod for Red Dead Redemption 2 called Visual Redemption.

Razed Mods is well-known for creating some of the most incredible graphical overhaul mods for GTA 5. The team recently launched NaturalVision Evolved, one of its most popular Grand Theft Auto mods yet.

The Visual Redemption mod is still a work in progress but provides an impressive visual overhaul of Red Dead Redemption 2. Here's how Razed Mods describes the mod on its official website:

"Visual Redemption (VisualR) is an early work-in-progress graphics overhaul mod for Red Dead Redemption II on PC. There were various tweaks made in order to enhance the overall atmosphere and provide a more realistic experience."

Creating a graphically enhanced version of Red Dead Redemption 2 is an extremely ambitious project. The game already has some of the best visuals among titles under the Rockstar Games banner.

What changes does the Visual Redemption mod, made by GTA 5 NaturalVision creators, bring to Red Dead Redemption 2?

The current iteration of the Visual Redemption mod focuses on the atmosphere of Red Dead Redemption 2 and features weather improvements that border on ultra-realism. These changes make the entire game a little more immersive and engaging.

Another thing that the Visual Redemption mod offers is an improvement to the shadow distance in each weather. The heat haze intensity is also diminished. Some players may perceive this change as a decrease in the level of realism in the game. However, the heat haze can sometimes be distracting, so lowering its intensity is not necessarily a bad thing.

The Visual Redemption mod also fixes the water reflections in the game and makes them more realistic. Additionally, those who were unhappy with the position of the moon in the game will be delighted to learn that the mod has fixed the issue.

Here are the changes that the mod brings, according to its creators:

"Currently it [the mod] improves the shadow distance in each weather, reduces the intensity of heat haze, fixes bloom render on lights, improves water reflections, fixes moon positioning and much more."

These are just some of the fixes and improvements that the Visual Redemption mod brings. While it is not as extensive or big as the NaturalVision Evolved mod for GTA 5, many Red Dead Redemption 2 fans will be happy with the features it offers.

