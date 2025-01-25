GTA 5 Online "MOC 2 MOC" glitch apparently gives free cars to friends

The GTA 5 Online community has discovered various glitches throughout the game's existence. A recent one, being referred to as the "MOC 2 MOC" glitch, or the GC2F (Give Cars to Friends) glitch apparently lets players give free cars to their friends. As suggested in the name, it involves the Mobile Operations Center (MOC). Another property required for this glitch is the Special Vehicle Warehouse.

Additionally, players getting a free car via this also seem to need a vehicle that they won't mind losing in the process. The MOC 2 MOC glitch looks to be working, as of this writing, (January 25, 2025) going by the comments on some YouTube videos about it. However, Rockstar Games usually patches glitches pretty quickly.

Note - Readers are advised to not use such GTA Online glitches as that can potentially get their account suspended or banned.

GTA 5 Online MOC 2 MOC glitch uses the Mobile Operations Center and Special Vehicle Warehouse

YouTuber DogManX uploaded a YouTube video tutorial for the MOC 2 MOC glitch on January 24, 2025. The video shows how players need to be in a session with their friend near the latter's Special Vehicle Warehouse. The YouTuber has a GTA 5 Online Mobile Operations Center spawned close by, with a vehicle stored inside that they are willing to lose.

The two get in that vehicle, stop right behind DogManX's MOC, and use the prompt to store it back inside. However, this kicks out the friend, and the vehicle itself doesn't go inside the MOC either. The friend then registers as a CEO, and sends an invite to the YouTuber, who accepts.

They then use the friend's Special Vehicle to drive over to the Special Vehicle Warehouse.

Imponte Ruiner 2000 is the Special Vehicle used in this video (Image via Rockstar Games)

When outside, the friend opens up the Interaction Menu, waits for the blue marker outside the building to disappear, and then drives into the Warehouse's garage door, hitting it, but not going inside.

DogManX then leaves their friend's CEO Organization, requests their MOC, and the pair drives over to it in the same Special Vehicle. Once there, they exit the car, and the YouTuber uses the character selection wheel to bring up the story mode prompt, but cancels it, and repeats this a couple of times.

Following that, DogManX walks into their GTA 5 Online MOC's blue marker, and selects "Enter Alone". This causes a black screen to appear, leading up to yet another story mode prompt, which when canceled, apparently results in their character model becoming invisible.

The YouTuber now gets inside the car that the friend wants to give them, and instantly loads back into their MOC with it, seemingly obtaining it for free.

As mentioned previously, the glitch still seems to be working at the moment, but readers are, once again, advised against using it as using glitches can be risky. Besides, there are now a lot of ways to make money in GTA 5 Online legitimately.

