Rockstar Games surprisingly released a brand new GTA 5 Online update today, February 19, 2025. The patch is only released for the PC version of the game, supposedly to improve the overall gameplay experience on the platform. Apart from several fixes, it reportedly relates to a DiscorD feature.

This article shares everything that players should know about the GTA 5 Online update today.

New GTA 5 Online update today for PC: Download size, possible patch notes, and more

The new GTA 5 Online update went live earlier today around 3:30 am PT. PC players will need to download a patch of a size of 541.2 MB. Rockstar Games hasn’t shared the official patch notes at the time of writing. Generally, these patches fix bugs and glitches plaguing the game. However, it seems that Rockstar has integrated Discord into it in a certain way.

According to popular Rockstar insider Tez2, Rockstar Games is integrating Discord Rich Presence via the new GTA 5 Online update today. While the insider claims the features are currently disabled at the moment, they shared what exactly it will do:

“Instead of showing "Playing Grand Theft Auto V" on discord, it will show exactly what you're doing.”

For the unversed, Rockstar Games recently released their own Discord server for players to join. In a newswire post of February 13, 2025, the developers officially announced the Discord server in the following manner:

“Whether you’re coordinating with a Heist crew, organizing a car meet, or putting a team together to take advantage of this week’s Casino Story Mission bonuses, there’s no better place to connect with like-minded players than on the newly launched official Rockstar Games Discord.”

They continued by encouraging players to join the Discord server:

“Join to keep up with the latest in Rockstar Games news, and use the LFG forums to fill out the ranks of your Association on the platform of your choice.”

While PC gamers are expecting Expanded & Enhanced features to be released this year, the GTA Online update today of 541.2 MB doesn’t seem to be the one for it. The current-gen patch should be released in the first half of 2025.

Fans can expect Rockstar to officially release the patch notes soon.

