GTA 5 Online updates may continue after GTA 6 release, suggests Take-Two Interactive: Report

Releasing GTA Online updates regularly is one of the best moves Rockstar Games made in the past decade. They have shown continuous support to the game by adding tons of new content and improving the gameplay experience over the years. Millions of gamers have been enjoying the connected world of Los Santos since its release in 2013.

Ad

However, the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto 6 may have worried some players about the current title' support. It seems that players shouldn’t be concerned just yet.

During a recent interview with IGN, Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two Interactive's CEO Strauss Zelnick seemed confident in providing support for popular titles and suggested that the same should be expected for Grand Theft Auto Online.

GTA 5 Online updates and GTA 6 content may both be supported like the NBA 2K series, suggested Strauss Zelnick

A promotional picture of Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Before the recent financial report, IGN asked Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick why players should invest time and money in GTA 5 Online when a new multiplayer Grand Theft Auto title is possibly coming with the release of GTA 6.

Ad

Trending

Strauss Zelnick reportedly didn’t give a straight answer to the question, he started by simply stating the following:

“I'm going to speak theoretically only because I'm not going to talk about a particular project when an announcement hasn't been made. But generally speaking, we support our properties when the consumers are involved with those titles.”

The statement by Strauss Zelnick suggested his willingness to support all of their titles with a solid player base. He continued by giving a reference to the NBA 2K Online series and the company’s support for both titles:

Ad

“As an example, we launched NBA 2K Online in China, I think originally in 2012 if I'm not mistaken. And then we launched NBA 2K Online 2 in China in 2017. If I'm not mistaken. We did not sunset Online 1. They both are still in the market and they serve consumers and they're alive and we have this massive audience.”

Ad

Another promotional picture of Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

To make it clearer whether players can expect future GTA 5 Online updates post-Grand Theft Auto 6 release, Strauss Zelnick said:

Ad

“So we've shown a willingness to support legacy titles when a community wants to be engaged with them.”

While he didn’t specifically guarantee support for the current multiplayer title, his statements suggest that new GTA Online updates could be released even after the release of Grand Theft Auto 6. The upcoming title is currently scheduled for fall 2025 for Xbox Series X|S and PS5.

Rockstar Games is expected to release more information about the new game with another trailer very soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback