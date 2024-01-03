GTA 5 publisher's Red Dead Redemption 2 bags a win at the Steam Awards 2023

GTA 5 publisher Rockstar Games is one of the most esteemed gaming studios in the world, and it has just added one more accolade to its list of accomplishments. Its last AAA game, Red Dead Redemption, won the Labor of Love Award at the Steam Awards 2023. This news was published on the digital distribution service on December 2, 2023. The category had nominees like DOTA 2 and Apex Legends.
Even though GTA 5 or its online counterpart didn't win any awards at the Steam Awards 2023, the series still picked up an exciting accolade.
Red Dead Redemption 2 secures a win at the Steam Awards 2023, but not GTA 5
While Red Dead Redemption 2 was presented with the Labor of Love Award at the Steam Awards 2023, GTA 5 didn’t win in any category.
Nevertheless, here’s what Steam had to say about Red Dead Redemption 2 and its developer, Rockstar Games:
“This game has been out for a while. The team is well past the debut of their creative baby, but being the good parents they are, these devs continue to nurture and support their creation. This game, to this day, is still getting new content after all these years.”
The same can be said for GTA Online, as the game has received plenty of new content since 2023, especially with the latest The Chop Shop update.
Here’s a rundown of all major winners during the platform-specific award ceremony:
Baldur’s Gate 3 – Game of the Year Award
Labyrinthine – VR Game of the Year Award
Red Dead Redemption 2 – Labor of Love Award
Hogwarts Legacy – Best Game on Steam Deck Award
Lethal Company – Better With Friends Award
Atomic Heart – Outstanding Visual Style Award
Starfield – Most Innovative Gameplay Awards
Sifu – Best Game You Suck At Award
The Last of Us Part 1 – Best Soundtrack Award
Baldur’s Gate 3 – Outstanding Story-Rich Game Award
Dave the Diver – Sit Back and Relax Award
Despite Grand Theft Auto not winning anything, fans shouldn’t be disappointed, as the upcoming GTA 6 was named the Most Anticipated Game of 2024 and Beyond by PlayStation in December 2023. They can expect a second trailer for the upcoming title this year, probably around Q2 or Q3.
