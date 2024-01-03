GTA 5 publisher's Red Dead Redemption 2 bags a win at the Steam Awards 2023

GTA 5 publisher Rockstar Games is one of the most esteemed gaming studios in the world, and it has just added one more accolade to its list of accomplishments. Its last AAA game, Red Dead Redemption, won the Labor of Love Award at the Steam Awards 2023. This news was published on the digital distribution service on December 2, 2023. The category had nominees like DOTA 2 and Apex Legends.

Even though GTA 5 or its online counterpart didn't win any awards at the Steam Awards 2023, the series still picked up an exciting accolade.

Red Dead Redemption 2 secures a win at the Steam Awards 2023, but not GTA 5

A screenshot of Red Dead Redemption 2 winning the Steam Awards 2023 (Image via Steam)

While Red Dead Redemption 2 was presented with the Labor of Love Award at the Steam Awards 2023, GTA 5 didn’t win in any category.

Nevertheless, here’s what Steam had to say about Red Dead Redemption 2 and its developer, Rockstar Games:

“This game has been out for a while. The team is well past the debut of their creative baby, but being the good parents they are, these devs continue to nurture and support their creation. This game, to this day, is still getting new content after all these years.”

The same can be said for GTA Online, as the game has received plenty of new content since 2023, especially with the latest The Chop Shop update.

Here’s a rundown of all major winners during the platform-specific award ceremony:

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Game of the Year Award

Labyrinthine – VR Game of the Year Award

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Labor of Love Award

Hogwarts Legacy – Best Game on Steam Deck Award

Lethal Company – Better With Friends Award

Atomic Heart – Outstanding Visual Style Award

Starfield – Most Innovative Gameplay Awards

Sifu – Best Game You Suck At Award

The Last of Us Part 1 – Best Soundtrack Award

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Outstanding Story-Rich Game Award

Dave the Diver – Sit Back and Relax Award

Despite Grand Theft Auto not winning anything, fans shouldn’t be disappointed, as the upcoming GTA 6 was named the Most Anticipated Game of 2024 and Beyond by PlayStation in December 2023. They can expect a second trailer for the upcoming title this year, probably around Q2 or Q3.

