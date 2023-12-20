GTA 6 wins Most Anticipated Game of 2024 and Beyond award by PlayStation: Report

The GTA 6 trailer has been a great success for Rockstar Games, and winning the recent PlayStation's "Most Anticipated Games of 2024 and Beyond" trophy has only solidified the popularity of the franchise. In their most recent blog, Sony declared the PlayStation Game of the Year as well as several other winners in various categories.

GTA 6 managed to defeat other extremely popular and highly anticipated titles like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Marvel's Wolverine. Since the winners were decided through public voting, it demonstrates the love for the Grand Theft Auto franchise among the gaming community.

While GTA 6 managed to grab the Platinum Trophy, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was second and Marvel's Wolverine as well as Dragon's Dogma 2 followed. Apart from this, Grand Theft Auto Online also managed to bag the Gold Trophy for the "Best Ongoing Game Winner."

GTA 6 has become the buzz of the internet after the first trailer rolled out

While fans have been waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6 for a long time, Rockstar Games' decision to release the first official trailer of the game on December 5, 2023, worked incredibly well. The 1:30-minute-long video broke several records in only a couple of days.

As of this writing, the trailer has amassed 154 million views and more than 10 million likes on YouTube. This is a huge accomplishment for a video game trailer. The video not only revitalized the whole Grand Theft Auto community but has skyrocketed the hype for the title.

A screenshot of the winner announcement (Image via PlayStation.Blog)

Rockstar Games has announced that the game will roll out in 2025, and fans can't wait for the title to drop.

The anticipation for the upcoming game is at an all-time high, leading to Grand Theft Auto 6 winning the Most Anticipated Games of 2024 and Beyond.

Hopefully, Rockstar Games will roll out more trailers soon, allowing players of the franchise to witness some of the amazing things that the developers have in store for them. Players are also expecting the studio to start the GTA 6 pre-order soon.

