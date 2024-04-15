GTA 5 ranked among the top 10 downloaded PS5 and PS4 games last month in EU: Report

Even 10 years after its release, it seems that GTA 5 still holds a special place in the hearts of millions of gamers around the globe. According to a new PlayStation blog post published on April 12, 2024, Grand Theft Auto 5 was one of the most downloaded PS4 and PS5 games last month, both in the US and EU. Despite facing tough competition from games like HELLDIVERS 2 and WWE 2k24, the Rockstar title managed to hold its position in the top 10 on PlayStation consoles in the EU region.

GTA 5 still ranks in the top 10 downloaded list of PS4 and PS5 games in the EU, beating Gran Turismo 7, The Outlast Trials, and more

As can be seen in the above X post made on April 12, 2024, PlayStation shared its March PS Store most-downloaded games report in which GTA 5 placed in the top 10 in the EU. The game’s ranking varied depending on the platform. Here’s a list of the most downloaded PS5 and PS4 games from the PS Store last month in the EU region:

PS5 games (EU):

HELLDIVERS 2 EA SPORTS FC 24 Dragon’s Dogma 2 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Rise of the Ronin WWE 2K24 Grand Theft Auto V STAR WARS Battlefront Classic Collection FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

PS4 games (EU):

EA SPORTS FC 24 Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2 Need for Speed Heat The Forest Batman: Arkham Knight STAR WARS Battlefront II Need for Speed Rivals Grand Theft Auto V A Way Out

While GTA 5 didn’t break into the top 10 in the US/Canada region on PlayStation consoles, it still managed to get a place in the top 15 on both PS4 and PS5. Here’s a list of the top 15 most-downloaded PS Store games in March 2024 in the US/Canada region:

PS5 games (US/Canada):

HELLDIVERS 2 MLB The Show 24 Dragon’s Dogma 2 WWE 2K24 Madden NFL 24 STAR WARS Battlefront Classic Collection Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege EA SPORTS FC 24 Rise of the Ronin NBA 2K24 FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Grand Theft Auto V The Outlast Trials SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY!

PS4 games (US/Canada):

Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2 Batman: Arkham Knight MLB The Show 24 Need for Speed Heat Madden NFL 24 EA SPORTS FC 24 NBA 2K24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III The Forest Grand Theft Auto V WWE 2K24 STAR WARS Battlefront II Need for Speed Rivals Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

While many simply play GTA 5 in 2024 only for its online counterpart, Grand Theft Auto Online, it still contributes to this amazing achievement. Fans of the series can expect to see the GTA 6 trailer 2 very soon.

