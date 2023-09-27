GTA 5 reportedly inspired Dragon's Dogma 2 game in a big way

Rockstar Games’ GTA 5 is still praised by many and serves as a source of inspiration for other games, even after 10 years since its release. Recently, it was applauded by Hideaki Itsuno, the director of Dragon’s Dogma 2, a fantasy-based RPG video game. In an interview with Video Games Chronicle (VGC) News, the director stated that the open world of Grand Theft Auto 5 inspired him to create a similar one in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

The gaming studio praised Rockstar Games for implementing life-like NPCs in the 2013 title. Despite both games belonging to different genres, Dragon’s Dogma 2 reportedly has many inspirational elements from the popular Grand Theft Auto title.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 director praises Rockstar Games’ GTA 5 for its gameplay implementations

On September 25, 2023, Video Games Chronicle published a report titled “Dragon’s Dogma 2 takes inspiration from GTA 5, director says,” where it disclosed that the in-game world of Grand Theft Auto 5 greatly inspired the developers of Capcom's action RPG.

Hideaki Itsuno was asked which games inspired their new project, to which he replied:

“If I had to pick one other game that came out in the meantime, I would actually say GTA 5.”

He further explained that Rockstar Games was able to create a believable in-game world where the NPCs were independent of the player’s actions. He is a fan of how non-playable characters in Grand Theft Auto 5 do not wait for the player to witness them and, instead, go about living their lives freely.

The random events and accidents have amused the director as the in-game world progresses, even if the player were not the source of the contemporary event.

Inspired by this aspect, the director stated the following:

“That feeling of a living world is something that I’ve definitely tried to achieve in Dragon’s Dogma 2.”

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is an upcoming single-player game where you can control your own journey. The open-world NPCs include Pawns and "mysterious out worldly beings" that will accompany you in your adventure.

Grand Theft Auto 5 is currently a 10-year-old game that can be frequently seen on the top charts of gaming titles. Rockstar Games has set several milestones with the open world, and you can still discover numerous unseen events occurring across the map.

Interestingly, the GTA 6 leaked footage has shown even more advanced open-world and NPC behavior.

