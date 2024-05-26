GTA 6 Collectors Edition concept with Lucia and Jason's statue gains praise on social media

A fan recently shared their GTA 6 Collectors Edition concept on Reddit, which is garnering a ton of praise from the community. The post's author, u/adamcookie26, shared an image containing various things they would like to see in the Collects Editon of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title, which includes an art book, Lucia and Jason's statue, keychain, map, Magnet, a small-scale replica of the escape car, fake money, chips, and a polaroid of the protagonists.

Many users commented on the post, supporting the idea and appreciating the author for his creativity. One of them said:

"Solid artwork bro"

Others chimed in, appreciating the idea as well as giving their input. Most fans agree that Rockstar Games should include these items in the Collectors Edition of the game. However, many are amazed by the creativity and praise the efforts.

As seen here, most fans are excited about what Rockstar Games might have in store for everybody. Since the studio tends to offer interesting items with special editions of its games, the community expects it to make the GTA 6 Collectors Edition worth purchasing.

How much might the GTA 6 Collectors Edition cost

While Rockstar Games has yet to announce the price for GTA 6, most players expect it to be around $70. This is the base price for most games these days and the studio might follow suit. However, there are some rumors that Rockstar is planning to spike the price and go with a $100-$150 price tag. While this might sound ridiculous, some fans firmly believe this theory.

However, in retrospect, Rockstar Games always keeps the cost of special editions slightly higher than the base game. This is quite logical since these versions come with goodies and extra items, like a map and photographs. Hence, fans should expect the Grand Theft Auto 6 Collect Edition to cost anywhere from $100-$130, given the base price of the game remains at the market rate.

Fans are hoping to hear a more definite answer once Rockstar Games releases the second trailer of the game. Hopefully, it might also start the pre-orders of Grand Theft Auto 6, allowing enthusiasts to book the game beforehand.

