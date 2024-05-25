Why GTA 6 trailer 2 won't be released at PlayStation Showcase 2024

GTA 6 trailer 2 is a highly anticipated event and fans can't wait for Rockstar Games to roll it out soon. With the PlayStation Showcase 2024 event rumored to be around the corner, some are expecting the second trailer to drop alongside it. While this might sound probable, there are various reasons why Rockstar Games might not follow suit.

Sony's PlayStation Showcase is a major event for the console since the company reveals new and upcoming games while updating the existing ones. Hence, it is natural for Grand Theft Auto fans to believe that the second GTA 6 trailer might be showcased at this event.

In this article, we will explore some reasons why GTA 6 trailer 2 might not be released at PlayStation Showcase 2024.

Note: The article is speculative in nature and based on the writer's opinion.

Rockstar Games might be keeping GTA 6 trailer 2 for later and not release it at PlayStation Showcase 2024

Fans should not expect to see the second trailer during PlayStation Showcase 2024 (Image via Rockstar Games)

As mentioned before, the PlayStation Showcase 2024 is a huge event and some fans expect Rockstar Games to drop GTA 6 trailer 2 there. However, this might not happen for several reasons. First, Sony would prioritize titles that are PlayStation-exclusive. Since GTA 6 does not fall under this category, it won't make much sense to showcase it.

Secondly, most GTA 6 trailer 2 rumors suggest that the studio might be looking at a September-November 2024 release window for the trailer. This also coincides with Rockstar's usual trailer release pattern that they usually follow for their games. So, rolling out the second trailer simply to target the PlayStation Showcase 2024 would not make much sense for the company.

On the other hand, Sony's event will potentially feature numerous amazing games and highly anticipated titles like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Astro Bot. Rockstar Games would probably want to seclude GTA 6 trailer 2 and make it special for the community. Hence, releasing the video alongside other major reveals during PlayStation Showcase 2024 would hamper its impact.

Rockstar Games might want to release the trailer separately (Image via Rockstar Games)

Apart from this, Rockstar Games is putting all its resources into the game and is aiming to release the game in Fall 2025. Hence, putting more pressure on the developers to craft a trailer simply to aim at Sony's event would not work in their favor.

Taking their sweet time and rolling out incredible trailers has been the studio's strategy for a long time now. Hence, fans should not expect to see GTA 6 trailer 2 during PlayStation Showcase 2024. The video will most probably roll out around the November 2024 time frame as predicted by most people in the community.

In the meantime, you can check out some of the things GTA 6 fans are skeptical about.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback