Top 5 things GTA 6 fans are skeptical about

There is a lot of excitement around Rockstar Games' next title - GTA 6, within the gaming community. The various leaks and its first official trailer suggest that it could offer a deeply enjoyable experience for players. However, there is also some skepticism among fans regarding the game's expected features, since not much has been showcased about it officially as of this writing.

Redditor u/Overall_Spite4271 recently uploaded a post on the platform asking others about the things they are most skeptical about in the next Grand Theft Auto installment. So, here is a list of the top five things GTA 6 fans are skeptical about.

Note - The entries are ranked on the basis of upvotes received on the Reddit post in question.

Pay-to-Win in online mode and other top 4 things GTA 6 fans are skeptical about

5) Quickly transitioning from single-player to online

Fans suggest things they are skeptical about 1/5 (Image via Reddit: u/kyle429)

Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer mode - GTA Online, has been highly successful for Rockstar Games and it has been provided with continued support in the last decade, receiving major and minor updates periodically. However, the title's story mode has been completely neglected at the same time.

In fact, several canceled GTA 5 story mode DLCs surfaced when the game's source code leaked in December 2023. Since GTA 6 is also expected to feature similar multiplayer modes, some fans are worried that Rockstar might quickly shift focus towards that again and drop support for its single-player.

4) Accessible interiors

Fans suggest things they are skeptical about 2/5 (Image via Reddit: u/Rmalone7695)

The lack of accessible buildings is one of the biggest complaints about GTA 5. Nevertheless, its sequel is expected to do well in this area as some of the debug code seen in the GTA 6 leaks has hinted at something along these lines.

That being said, the number of accessible buildings in that game is yet to be officially confirmed and this is why some fans are currently skeptical about the suggested improvements in this department.

3) Pay-to-win in online

Fans suggest things they are skeptical about 3/5 (Image via Reddit: u/i_write_ok)

Buying Shark Cards or subscribing to GTA + provides players with some exclusive benefits in GTA Online. Needless to say, this is unfair to those who spend hours grinding missions, and heists, and playing the game the way it is meant to be played.

While the community has consistently raised its voice against these pay-to-win methods, they are skeptical about any of it being dropped in GTA 6's online mode.

2) High NPC and traffic density

Fans suggest things they are skeptical about 4/5 (Image via Reddit: u/longingnostalgia)

Among the most notable things in the GTA 6 trailer was the incredibly high NPC and traffic density. Areas like Vice City's beach and its iteration of Miami's Ocean Drive were packed with cars and people, adding a lot of life to that virtual world.

That said, some fans believe that things could be a little different in the final game as compared to its debut trailer.

1) NPC intelligence

Fans suggest things they are skeptical about 5/5 (Image via Reddit: u/yourdragonkeeper)

The quality of NPCs in Rockstar Games' 2018 release - Red Dead Redemption 2, is very high. Since the studio usually improves upon such mechanics with every new title, fans expect the inhabitants of GTA 6 to be of very high quality as well.

That being said, there is a section of fans that is skeptical about that being the case. The skepticism here is somewhat justified as not much has been showcased officially regarding the upcoming title's NPC intelligence. Additionally, GTA 5's NPCs are a bit of a downgrade compared to that of GTA 4, which is likely why some fear GTA 6's NPCs not being as advanced as expected.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback