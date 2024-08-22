  • home icon
GTA 6 fan-made Steam page shows exactly how the PC version would look like online

By Suyash Sahay
Modified Aug 22, 2024 20:32 GMT
GTA
Lucia in Grand Theft Auto 6's first trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 will finally be released during the fall of 2025, but there is still a while before that period arrives. Then again, it should be noted that the game will only be coming on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, making PC gamers wait even more. Nevertheless, they are keeping themselves busy in various ways, such as Redditor u/Active_Boysenberry76, who designed a fan-made Grand Theft Auto 6 Steam page.

It looks very well made, just like how an actual Steam page for any other video game would be, and features details like review ratings, tags, and even a fictional release date. There is also a description taken from Rockstar Games' official website.

Fan-made GTA 6 PC version Steam page impresses the Grand Theft Auto community on Reddit

i tried to make a steam page for GTA 6 byu/Active_Boysenberry76 inGTA6
Redditor u/Active_Boysenberry76's Grand Theft Auto 6 Steam page concept art features some screenshots from the first official trailer. They have rated reviews as "Very Positive" and even mentioned October 25, 2025, as the release date.

However, readers must note that this is not the actual release date. While the GTA 6 release is set for Fall 2025, Rockstar Games is yet to provide an exact date. Even then it would only launch on Current-Gen consoles.

This has made many fans question whether GTA 6 be released on PC. While there is no official answer for it yet, based on the usual release pattern of this series' titles, the next installment may eventually drop on this platform. Grand Theft Auto 3, 4, 5, Vice City, and San Andreas were all released on consoles first and later made their PC debut.

Nevertheless, this concept artwork seems to have impressed fans for the time being, which can be inferred from the following reactions:

Fans react to the fan-made Grand Theft Auto 6 Steam page (Images via Reddit)
Fans react to the fan-made Grand Theft Auto 6 Steam page (Images via Reddit)

In the meantime, fans can keep themselves entertained by playing Grand Theft Auto Online, which has just welcomed a new Adversary Mode, Assault on ATT-16. Some other upcoming video games like Indiana Jones, The Great Circle, and Mafia The Old Country can also help with this. In fact, GTA 6 and Mafia The Old Country's release in 2025 has built up a lot of excitement among fans.

Edited by Virat Fumakia
