GTA 6 fan makes custom PS5 with Lucia, the internet loves it

GTA 6 has been the buzz of the internet ever since Rockstar Games released its first official trailer in December 2023. Fans have been recreating the video and artwork inspired by the upcoming title, much to the community's happiness. A recent video featuring a custom PS5 with Lucia and the GTA 6 logo has attracted the attention of fans online.

@GTAVI_Countdown shared a clip on X of Alessandro Vincenti (@lalee_arts on Instagram) customizing a PlayStation 5 and transforming it into a Grand Theft Auto 6 theme. One side of the device has Lucia's face, while the opposite has the Grand Theft Auto 6 logo.

The online community loves this customization, and fans of the franchise are sharing their reactions. Read on to know more.

Customized PS5 with GTA 6 theme is getting lots of love from the fans

As mentioned before, Alessandro Vincenti shared a short clip on his Instagram page where he customized a PS5 with Lucia, one of the protagonists of Grand Theft Auto 6, and the game's logo. Several fans have shared this clip on their pages.

For those unaware, Alessandro Vincenti is a professional in this field who has been customizing PS5s, Nintendo Switches, and many more things with amazing art from iconic movies and video games. Naturally, fans were thrilled to see him create a Grand Theft Auto 6-themed PlayStation 5.

Here are some of the reactions to the video:

This video is just one of the things Grand Theft Auto 6 fans have created ever since the first official trailer rolled out. Many of them have already remade the GTA 6 trailer using Minecraft, Fortnite, Lego, and several other video game assets, and the results are amazing.

While Rockstar Games has not announced a specific release date for the title, fans are hoping that the developer will roll out the game in early 2025. The trailer did reveal that both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players will get to enjoy the title first before the studio decides to release it for PC or other gaming platforms.

In other news, the current GTA Online weekly update has rolled out, and Rockstar Games is currently offering great discounts on vehicles and rewards for specific missions. This is the perfect time for newbies and beginners to make money in the game.

