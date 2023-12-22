GTA 6 fans think Rockstar might be testing GTA Online's kneeling animation for the upcoming title

Rockstar Games has been reportedly testing a new kneeling animation in GTA Online. According to a video shared by an X (formerly Twitter) profile named Dyllie (@_Dyllie_), the studio has added a new character animation to the popular multiplayer game. While Rockstar Games hasn’t officially mentioned anything about this so far, the user stated that it could be a test sample for Grand Theft Auto 6.

The new character movement was reportedly seen in the game after the latest GTA Online: The Chop Shop DLC. More details are mentioned below.

Fans discover new character movement in GTA Online, believed to be from Grand Theft Auto 6

On December 22, 2023, Dyllie shared the above video, where a non-playable character was seen shooting at the player while kneeling. Technically, this animation has been present in the Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer version's game files since the beginning. However, Rockstar Games doesn’t allow players to do it without using any cover.

If you stand near a wall, crate, vehicle, or any other surface that can protect you, you’ll be able to kneel to take cover. However, the X video showed the NPC kneeling without any objects in front of him.

Players were able to kneel, crouch, and take various other combat positions in older titles such as GTA San Andreas and Grand Theft Auto 4. However, Rockstar Games removed this feature in the latest title, forcing players to find an object to perform the actions against.

Interestingly, the GTA 6 leaks of September 2022 showed the in-game characters crouching, kneeling, and crawling. While it is uncertain whether or not the studio will add these features in the final release, the recent clip from Grand Theft Auto Online has players believing that it will be included.

Many fans also believe that Rockstar Games has started to test content and features from the upcoming title in Grand Theft Auto Online. According to a user named RetroDefault (X/@retrodefault13), several features of the latest update, such as the vehicle robberies and DLC cars, could be from the 2025 title.

Rockstar Games has yet to verify these claims. Nonetheless, the character animation has certainly piqued the community’s interest since it is a new quality-of-life change to the decade-old multiplayer game.

