GTA 6 hacker reportedly used an Amazon Fire Stick to aid attack on Rockstar Games

Apparently, the GTA 6 hacker who carried out the infamous mega-leak on September 18, 2022, reportedly used an Amazon Fire Stick to do so. BBC News has reported that the now 18-year-old Arion Kurtaj had that device with his hotel TV along with a phone, keyboard, and mouse. While details of this story are still recent, this article covers the latest information surrounding the case.

For those unaware, the mega-leak on September 18, 2022, contained dozens of videos of GTA 6 gameplay. The contents found in those clips varied, but an important point to note is that with this leak, gamers saw footage of the game for the first time.

News on the GTA 6 hacker reportedly using an Amazon Fire Stick to get into Rockstar Games' data

Expand Tweet

The original report by BBC can be seen in the above tweet. Here is a quick summary of the important details about the GTA 6 hacker:

GTA 6 hacker identity: Arion Kurtaj is an 18-year-old who was associated with the hacking group Lapsus$.

Arion Kurtaj is an 18-year-old who was associated with the hacking group Lapsus$. Notable past hacks: Lapsus$ has hacked Uber, NVIDIA, and Rockstar Games.

Lapsus$ has hacked Uber, NVIDIA, and Rockstar Games. Trial details: Psychiatrists stated that Arion Kurtaj was not fit to stand trial and found him to be autistic. The jury was not allowed to determine if he had criminal intent, but they were able to note that he was responsible for the hacking. A 17-year-old was also convicted, but cannot be revealed due to the UK laws tied to him being underage.

Psychiatrists stated that Arion Kurtaj was not fit to stand trial and found him to be autistic. The jury was not allowed to determine if he had criminal intent, but they were able to note that he was responsible for the hacking. A 17-year-old was also convicted, but cannot be revealed due to the UK laws tied to him being underage. Hacking sprees: There were three hacking sprees. The first involved BT and EE getting ransomed for $4 million. The second involved NVIDIA. Finally, Rockstar Games' GTA 6 was leaked by Arion Kurtaj.

Rockstar Games was threatened to contact Arion Kurtaj within 24 hours, or else, they were informed, he would release the game's source code.

An example of the type of text messages sent to past victims of Lapsus$ (Image via City of London Police)

Arion Kurtaj is still in custody while the unnamed 17-year-old is on bail. Here is a quote from BBC on the news regarding the reported Amazon Fire Stick story:

"In a "flagrant disregarded for his bail conditions," jurors were told that police found an Amazon Fire Stick in his hotel TV allowing him to connect to cloud computing services with a newly purchased smartphone, keyboard and mouse. The court heard he had helped attack Revolut, Uber and Rockstar Games."

That's all for the latest news surrounding the infamous Grand Theft Auto 6 hacker. More developments may be shared in the future since the original court case already lasted seven weeks in London's Southwark Crown Court.

Poll : Did you watch most of the original GTA 6 video leaks? Yes No 0 votes