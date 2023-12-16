GTA 6 reportedly beats Bollywood for the most-liked trailer on YouTube

The GTA 6 trailer rolled out on December 5 and has been smashing one record after another. While it became the most-viewed non-music video on YouTube in 24 hours, it has now also become the most-liked trailer on the platform, leaving several Bollywood movie trailers behind.

According to a tweet shared by @videotechuk_ on X (formerly Twitter), the GTA 6 trailer, with 10,868,747 likes, has surpassed the trailer of the Bollywood movie Dil Bechara on YouTube, which has 10,862,715 likes.

The tweet read:

"Grand Theft Auto VI on @YouTube is now the most LIKED TRAILER (across movies, games, entertainment) on the platform, beating Bollywood's Dil Bechara."

Notably, the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer achieved this record in a mere 11 days, which is a big deal for any video game.

Fans are ecstatic about the GTA 6 trailer breaking records

Screenshot of the tweet shared by Ben (Image via X/@videotechuk_)

Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most anticipated video games of all time, and Rockstar Games has been teasing the game's development for quite some time. Naturally, fans are extremely happy about the first trailer doing so well on YouTube and other platforms.

As mentioned before, the trailer broke Mr. Beast's record for the most views gained by a non-music video on YouTube in 24 hours. Guinness World Records shared a tweet through their official account informing the fans about the same.

Fans are also extremely excited about how well the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer has been performing so far. Here are some of the best reactions:

Fans are really happy about the news (Image via X)

Fan reactions to the news (Image via X)

With Rockstar Games rolling out the GTA Online Chop Shop update and the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer breaking records, it is surely an exciting time for fans of the series.

