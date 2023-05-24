“GTA 6 will 100% be at the PlayStation Showcase”: Fans anticipate Rockstar to reveal the game for PS5 today

GTA 6 (officially untitled) is perhaps one of the most anticipated video games of all time. Players worldwide expect the game's developers Rockstar Games, to reveal it at the upcoming PlayStation Showcase 2023. A fan, JohnnyMP, made an interesting point on Twitter today related to the next Grand Theft Auto title. According to them, all GTA 6 alleged teases in the past few weeks weren’t random, and the game will feature at tonight’s PS event in some capacity.
They mentioned:
“GTA 6 will 100% be at the PlayStation Showcase. All these teases the past few weeks and talk about the game weren’t random.”
PlayStation Showcase 2023 is scheduled to start at 1 pm EDT/9 PM BST today.
GTA 6 fans keep hopes high ahead of PlayStation Showcase 2023
As displayed above, another notable YouTuber, Pyo, predicts Grand Theft Auto 6 to be announced today at the PlayStation Showcase 2023 event as a PlayStation 5 exclusive. They further explained in replies that at least a teaser for an announcement can be expected.
Many other fans share the same feeling about the PS Showcase event today, expressing their predictions after the recent GTA 6 tease:
Rockstar dropping a teaser for Grand Theft Auto 6 today would come as a major announcement. However, fans are advised to wait for an official announcement during the PlayStation Showcase today.
What other games can fans expect from today’s PlayStation Showcase 2023?
PlayStation has never shied from providing a glimpse of what to come next on their latest consoles. According to Pyo's tweet on May 18, 2023, the president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan, has big plans for tonight’s PlayStation Showcase 2023 event and wants to make a big statement.
Here’s a list of games expected to be revealed/showcased today at the show:
- Spider-Man 2
- Twisted Metal Game
- Ghost of Tsushima 2
- The Last of Us: Factions Multiplayer 2
- Death Stranding 2
- Uncharted (New)
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Pragmata
- Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake
Aside from the above-mentioned games, players and fans can expect brand-new IPs to be officially announced or revealed today.
PlayStation Showcase 2023 is a must-watch event for gamers. However, the predictions mentioned in this article are solely based on rumors and speculations, and the actual plans might differ.