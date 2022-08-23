GTA fans react to Rockstar taking down founder's videos

In recent news, GTA fans began tweeting in support of one of the game's founders, Mark Dailly, after he mentioned Rockstar hitting his YouTube videos with a copyright infringement. Dailly tweeted on August 21 about the copyright ban, which quickly became a point of discussion among the GTA faithful.

The tweet came as a surprise as fans couldn't hold back their emotions, with fellow YouTubers and news agencies also expressing their disbelief. Vadim M, a regular YouTuber on the game's series, tweeted:

Since Mark left prior to the release of GTA 2 and Rockstar's takeover of DMA Design, many are still unaware of his contribution to the franchise. Citing the erasure of history and founders' names from the franchise, a fan replied to Mark about abandoning the first two games of the series.

Stormkeeper at Geeked Up & Played Up 🇺🇦 @StormkeeperGU @mdf200 Isn't that effectively some sort of history erasure? Also, if that includes the first 2 GTA games & expansions, then that's the only thing they've done in relation to them in years, as they've effectively been abandoned at this point, & there's no way to legitimately buy them! @mdf200 Isn't that effectively some sort of history erasure? Also, if that includes the first 2 GTA games & expansions, then that's the only thing they've done in relation to them in years, as they've effectively been abandoned at this point, & there's no way to legitimately buy them!

Bence @VisaliGTAP @mdf200 This is insane. Every time I'm starting to trust in that company, they just mess it up again. So shocking. Love every little detail you have shared (of games no longer available to buy), and I feel really sorry about this nonsense situation. @mdf200 This is insane. Every time I'm starting to trust in that company, they just mess it up again. So shocking. Love every little detail you have shared (of games no longer available to buy), and I feel really sorry about this nonsense situation.

GTA Mod community and YouTubers stand with Mark Dailly

Fans have seen gamers getting banned by publishers and developers for using cheats. However, the phenomenon has involved streamers, online gamers, and even mods that visually improve the game with higher resolution and increased frame rates.

Rockstar's latest antics have also led fans to go after their parent company, Take-Two. Furthermore, many have been quite vocal about Rockstar's take on the fan community, demanding more support.

With that being said, a fan managed to share a screengrab of Mark's YouTube channel page that provides a glimpse of the prototypes.

Mark Dailly's YouTube page as seen on archive now (Image via Twitter/@Zorklis)

YouTuber NostalgiaNerd uploaded a video to his channel back in 2016, discussing one of Mark's GTA prototypes. The video is still active and raking in the viewership.

As much as Rockstar tries to play well with devs, gamers and modders alike, there's been constant unrest among the franchise's community.

This is especially apparent with modders being the most vocal and expecting a lot of glitches and bug fixes to be sorted in the upcoming game in Rockstar's franchise. GTA 6 is expected to be revealed in the near future, and the entire gaming industry is focused on Rockstar Games to come up with an update.

With massive expectations on hand, the company came out with a couple of recently remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. However, none of them were well received.

