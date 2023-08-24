GTA Online background update fixes Speedo Custom God Mode glitch after almost 5 years

GTA Online's latest background update patched several exploits, including the Speedo Custom God Mode glitch. For those unaware, that particular bug has been present in this game for several years now. Similar exploits existed in this title, but they were patched within weeks. Now, anybody trying to perform the Speedo Custom God Mode glitch will discover that it no longer works.

Workarounds for this exploit could be discovered in the future. In the meantime, people who hate invincibility glitches should be relieved this Speedo Custom God Mode bug is now gone. The following tweet mentions how it took five years to fix this specific exploit.

The latest GTA Online background update has finally fixed the Speedo Custom God Mode glitch

Exploits patched in the background update accompanying the latest GTA Online weekly update include the following:

Speedo Custom God Mode glitch

Acid Lab Off the Radar glitch

Agency God Mode glitch

Bogdan Merge glitch

The latter three had workarounds that have now been removed, whereas the first one was present in the title for years. Two God Mode glitches being inaccessible in a single patch might be pleasing news to some people since some griefers use them to harass other players with impunity.

Proof that the Speedo Custom God Mode glitch was around for years

The video above came out over four years ago and was for the Speedo Custom invincibility bug that had already been in this game for about a month at the time. The clip brings up how an Arena War variant of a God Mode glitch existed with a very similar setup. That version was patched quickly without a client patch.

It's odd that something very similar slipped under the cracks for several years until a background update finally removed it on August 24, 2023. Several GTA Online YouTubers have made videos on this topic, with the following clip coming three weeks ago.

The video above was updated to include "PATCHED" in the title since this exploit no longer works. However, the footage is still good documentation of how one could use it. Here is how it worked:

Enter the Speedo Custom in your Nightclub. Access the Vehicle Workshop. Hover over the "Exit the Garage" option in the menu. As soon as you select that option, spam the home button for your console. The God Mode glitch will be active as soon as you arrive outside.

GTA Online players can no longer replicate the above bug as of the latest background update. This invincibility glitch being fixed several years after it first surfaced is an excellent example of "better late than never" (which hopefully also applies to Grand Theft Auto 6 in terms of quality).

