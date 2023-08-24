GTA 6 and Gamescom 2023: Everything that happened so far

The Gamescom 2023 event made headlines on the very first day with the unexpected GTA 6-related incident. Gamescom is one of the most popular gaming events where video game developers from all around the world gather to announce their upcoming projects. While Rockstar Games was reportedly absent from the event, a passionate fan grabbed everyone’s attention with his demand for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game.

The host skillfully handled the situation while the security at the venue escorted the intruder off stage. Many fans also stated that the person who intruded on the show had engaged in similar antics in the past as well. However, no solid evidence about the claim has been found so far.

How did GTA 6 come into the limelight at Gamescom 2023

The Gamescom 2023 event kicked off on August 23, 2023, and will continue until August 27, 2023. Despite it being one of the biggest video-game events in the world, Rockstar Games has a history of skipping such occasions. As is customary, the American gaming studio was absent from the ongoing event as well.

During the opening ceremony, an unidentified person jumped onto the stage and tried to grab the host Geoff Keighley's microphone. However, the Canadian video game journalist did not let the intruder take over and immediately started to drift away from him. Despite this, the person was heard publicly stating the following words:

“Bill Clinton wants to play GTA 6…I want to play GTA 6."

This immediately alerted security, and the audience at the venue started booing at the intruder. The incident immediately went viral on the internet, and Grand Theft Auto fans started to report that a similar-looking individual had interrupted live events before.

On August 20, 2023, an X user named MichaelSchachel posted a video where a person was seen interrupting a German live TV show about the Bundesliga football league and asking for details about Grand Theft Auto 6 and Vice City.

Rockstar Games has yet to address the issue, and based on its previous stances, the gaming studio is unlikely to share any official information. However, GTA fans took the opportunity to demand the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game once again. Many users on X (formerly Twitter) started asking for the game after the Gamescom 2023 event.

Until now, Rockstar Games has yet to officially reveal anything about the next GTA game. No reports about the studio’s presence at the event have also come out yet. However, many fans are optimistic that Rockstar will announce something before August 27, 2023, as the studio unexpectedly released the GTA 5: Expanded and Enhanced version’s trailer during the PlayStation Showcase 2021 event.

