GTA 5 graphics combination mod unlocks jaw-dropping visuals and a realistic racing experience

GTA 5 mods can do wonders for the 10-year-old game and players with powerful PCs often go bonkers with them. The game has one of the largest modding communities, with a plethora of mods for all types of players. Car racing is a popular sport in Grand Theft Auto 5, and players can find mods for it as well. A video posted by YouTuber Gam3 4 Lif3 showed a modded gameplay that wowed many fans.

The YouTuber posted a 14-minute-long racing video composed of three parts. However, they also used a number of mods to achieve the surreal graphics output, which blurs the line between the gaming world and real life.

YouTuber transforms GTA 5 into a real-life racing simulator with mods

On February 27, 2023, Gam3 4 Lif3 posted a video demonstrating the insane improvements achieved by the GTA 5 mods. The first part of the video showed the YouTuber racing a Toyota Supra with other NPC cars. While the map looks unfamiliar, according to Gam3 4 Lif3, they used the Ugase City: Fall Update map mod for the gameplay.

The Supra showcases realistic handling, engine sound, and top speeds. Moreover, the lights reflecting from the vehicle's body just add to the wonders of the mods.

A screenshot from the modded motorcycle race gameplay. (Image via YouTube/@Gam3_4_Lif3)

The second part of the video showed a modded motorcycle race. Similar to the car, the motorcycle also had realistic acceleration, top speeds, and engine sound. The YouTuber also demonstrated a first-person view of the race which enhanced the gameplay experience even more.

A screenshot from the modded night racing gameplay. (Image via YouTube/@Gam3_4_Lif3)

The final part of the GTA 5 modded gameplay showed a car race in the night. Lights projected by the headlamps of the car fall realistically on the road and surrounding objects. The shadows and reflections are also perfectly synchronized with the gameplay.

All the mods used for this realistic experience

Such visually stunning gameplay cannot be achieved by one mod. According to the YouTuber, they used the following patches:

Ugase City: Fall Update

QuantV 3.0.0

NaturalVision Evolved

RTGI

Forests of San Andreas Ultimate

GTA V Remastered Ultimate

NbVisual

Forests of Blaine County

White LED Streetlight by Venkey

CityLights

Skysder's Enhanced Traffic Experience

Extended Camera Settings

TurboFix 2.2.0

Exhaust Backfire FX 1.0

Custom Vehicle Engine Sounds

Custom Vehicle Engine Sounds Pack

These mods make the Grand Theft Auto 5 gameplay even better than the videos seen in GTA 6 leaks. You can also experiment with them and create a custom gameplay experience that suits your preferences. Some of these mods can be used to complete the Story Mode as well.

Race missions may not always be the best way to make money in GTA 5. However, racing with realistic graphics and a new map is guaranteed to provide a thrilling experience.

