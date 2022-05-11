GTA Online players report multiple issues on last-gen systems after a recent background update

Rockstar Games has recently released a new background update for GTA Online, and like most of the game's hidden updates, this one seeks to fix various bugs regarding cutscenes that players have completed. Unfortunately, this update has also created many problems.

This background update was released on May 10, and there is not much known about what exactly the update was planning to fix and introduce at first, as there was no announcement about it.

But since this update went live, players on PC/PS4/Xbox One are experiencing several weird issues and bugs. This has not been the case for players playing the game on PS5/Xbox Series.

GTA Online latest background update creates bugs and glitches for players

Tez2 @TezFunz2



One of the fixes adjusts a stat to do with the cutscenes you've completed. The issues likely stems from this fix.

#GTAOnline The weird issues occurring on PC/PS4/XboxOne are due to the latest background update that went live 9 hours ago. PS5/Xbox Series remains unchanged.One of the fixes adjusts a stat to do with the cutscenes you've completed. The issues likely stems from this fix. The weird issues occurring on PC/PS4/XboxOne are due to the latest background update that went live 9 hours ago. PS5/Xbox Series remains unchanged.One of the fixes adjusts a stat to do with the cutscenes you've completed. The issues likely stems from this fix.#GTAOnline

It was later reported that one of the fixes specifically aimed to remove a bug during Cris Formage's death cutscene, which GTA Online players see when they die the first time in the game.

Players were hoping that with this update, Rockstar would also fix the invisible wall glitch at the airport, bugged job invites, broken bookmarks, and playlists, but that does not seem to be the case for this update.

The most common issue players are facing is that they are forced to replay all the mission tutorials and rewatch all the old cutscenes.

Players are also getting unnecessary waypoints that prevent them from doing anything else. Also, when they reach those waypoints, they find nothing there.

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Others are reporting no issues on their end. This will hopefully be addressed tomorrow.

#GTAOnline twitter.com/TezFunz2/statu… Tez2 @TezFunz2



One of the fixes adjusts a stat to do with the cutscenes you've completed. The issues likely stems from this fix.

#GTAOnline The weird issues occurring on PC/PS4/XboxOne are due to the latest background update that went live 9 hours ago. PS5/Xbox Series remains unchanged.One of the fixes adjusts a stat to do with the cutscenes you've completed. The issues likely stems from this fix. The weird issues occurring on PC/PS4/XboxOne are due to the latest background update that went live 9 hours ago. PS5/Xbox Series remains unchanged.One of the fixes adjusts a stat to do with the cutscenes you've completed. The issues likely stems from this fix.#GTAOnline It appears Rockstar is trying to fix a bug with Cris Formage death cutscene, but the fix led to the emergence of weird bugs for some players.Others are reporting no issues on their end. This will hopefully be addressed tomorrow. It appears Rockstar is trying to fix a bug with Cris Formage death cutscene, but the fix led to the emergence of weird bugs for some players.Others are reporting no issues on their end. This will hopefully be addressed tomorrow.#GTAOnline twitter.com/TezFunz2/statu…

But this is just the tip of the iceberg for these bugs that started appearing after the update. There is no recognizable pattern yet for these bugs except for some similar problems that we mentioned earlier.

Some players are even experiencing bugs in the GTA 5 single-player mode. Switching characters is taking a long time, and bugs are even found in the director's mode, where players are having difficulty shortlisting actors.

List of other miscellaneous bugs discovered after this update

There are many other bugs and glitches that players are experiencing. These are some of them that players have been are complaining about since the update:

On PC, apartments, garages, and offices disappeared

Doomsday heist is not working

Players are forced into missions that they can't start

Survival missions keep replaying tutorials

Players are unable to get their car back from Johnny the mechanic

Players are not getting funds from doing contact missions

For some players, Rockstar Games launcher is not working

After this update, Rockstar Games has not made an official statement regarding these issues yet.

Edited by Shaheen Banu