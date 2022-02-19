GTA Online to give away free Weeny Issi this week

For this week only, GTA Online players can get a free Weeny Issi.

A favorite in the Mirror Park scene, this compact vehicle proves that size doesn't always matter. It's primarily based on the Mini Hatch from 2001-2007. This makes it one of the smallest cars in GTA Online. Players can try something new by giving it a good old test drive.

From now until February 23, players can claim it for free. The Issi is already a cheap vehicle by GTA Online standards. However, it's a very good feeling to have when players don't have to pay anything. In the meantime, players can also drive the Issi in a very special Adversary Mode.

How to get a free Weeny Issi in GTA Online this week

Now is a good time for players to add this soft top convertible to their collection. receive this free gift, they just need to pick up their phones and visit a certain website.

Go to Southern San Andreas Super Autos

When players visit this website, they have to scroll down until they find the Issi. This compact vehicle will be highlighted at a sale price of zero dollars. It normally costs $18,000, but this time it's on the house.

Players can choose their favorite color and have it shipped to one of their garages. They need to make sure there is enough rooom beforehand.

A brief review of the Issi

This lightweight car can be easily pushed around by much bigger vehicles. It also has very low durability and crash deformation. However, its tiny stature is perfect for sharp cornering and tight handling.

GTA Online players should be careful when going at high speeds. Otherwise, this compact vehicle is slightly prone to oversteering. According to car expert Broughy1322, the Issi can reach top speeds of 104.25 miles per hour. It's among the fastest cars in its class.

Players can test drive the classic variation with the Vespucci Job

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, get a free Weeny Issi and more this week: The Vespucci Job pits the squad cars of the LSPD against the Weeny Issi Classic. Steer the tiny import to victory... or smash your tiny prey to bits with the long arm of the law and get 3X GTA$ and RP.Plus, get a free Weeny Issi and more this week: rsg.ms/69494df The Vespucci Job pits the squad cars of the LSPD against the Weeny Issi Classic. Steer the tiny import to victory... or smash your tiny prey to bits with the long arm of the law and get 3X GTA$ and RP.Plus, get a free Weeny Issi and more this week: rsg.ms/69494df https://t.co/tkSsZl7byL

GTA Online is offering triple rewards for the Vespucci Job this week. The Issi Classic is given a lot of attention in this Adversary Mode.

Runner will have to drive this vehicle and collect every checkpoint within a time limit. However, the Interceptors will try to prevent that from happening. They will chase down the Issi with their police cruisers.

Win or lose, players can still enjoy the triple rewards. They can use the Jobs Menu to find this Adversary Mode.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul