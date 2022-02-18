GTA Online players earns 3x rewards for the Vespucci Job

As a financial bonus, GTA Online players can either become the law or try to outrun it with the Vespucci Job.

From now until February 23, players will earn triple the rewards for this Adversary Mode, including cash and reputation points (RP). Two different teams can take part in this event, ranging from two players to four in total. The Vespucci Job can be accessed via the Jobs Menu.

GTA Online released this Adversary Mode back in 2018, as part of the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series. Players already have this job unlocked at Rank One. It's a good way to earn some extra cash and boost their overall RP. Experts and beginners alike can try it out for themselves.

GTA Online players will earn 3x cash and RP for the Vespucci Job

Plus, get a free Weeny Issi and more this week: The Vespucci Job pits the squad cars of the LSPD against the Weeny Issi Classic. Steer the tiny import to victory... or smash your tiny prey to bits with the long arm of the law and get 3X GTA$ and RP.Plus, get a free Weeny Issi and more this week: rsg.ms/69494df The Vespucci Job pits the squad cars of the LSPD against the Weeny Issi Classic. Steer the tiny import to victory... or smash your tiny prey to bits with the long arm of the law and get 3X GTA$ and RP.Plus, get a free Weeny Issi and more this week: rsg.ms/69494df https://t.co/tkSsZl7byL

GTA Online players have a lot on their plate this week, especially if they like their compact vehicles. The Weeny Issi Classic is arguably the main star of the show. Players can either find their way to victory or drive back home in defeat. Regardless, the Vespucci Job still offers triple the rewards this week.

Basic rules

There are two different teams in this Adversary Mode, which are Runners and Interceptors. The former must drive a Weeny Issi Classic, while the latter gets to use the Vapid police Cruisers.

Runners must look for 15 checkpoints within a five-minute time limit. Since the Issi Classic is a rather small car, they can use tight alleyways to escape their pursuers. Runners automatically win if they complete their objective in time.

The Interceptors need to make sure that doesn't happen. Their job is to prevent the Runners from reaching their checkpoints. It can be done by crashing into the Runners or blocking the road. If Runners fail to meet their goal in five minutes, the Interceptors win the round.

A full list of maps

The vast majority of these maps take place in West Vinewood. Here is a quick look at the available maps for the Vespucci Job:

The Vespucci Job I (Del Perro, Morningwood, Richards Majestic, and West Vinewood)

(Del Perro, Morningwood, Richards Majestic, and West Vinewood) The Vespucci Job II (Chamberlain Hills, Rancho, Strawberry, and West Vinewood)

(Chamberlain Hills, Rancho, Strawberry, and West Vinewood) The Vespucci Job III (Hawick and West Vinewood)

(Hawick and West Vinewood) The Vespucci Job IV (Terminal)

(Terminal) The Vespucci Job V (Rockford Hills and West Vinewood)

(Rockford Hills and West Vinewood) The Vespucci Job VI (Legion Square, Mission Row, Pillbox Hill, Textile City, West Vinewood)

(Legion Square, Mission Row, Pillbox Hill, Textile City, West Vinewood) The Vespucci Job VII (Vespucci, Vespucci Canals, and La Puerta)

Runners will be able to see the checkpoints via the yellow dots on the map. Of course, they will be confined to a particular area, depending on the mission.

Don't forget to get a free Weeny Issi

Not only can players earn triple rewards this week, they can also get a free car.

The Weeny Issi is the main focus of the Vespucci Job. For that reason, Rockstar is giving it away for free. GTA Online players should visit the website for Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

It takes direct inspiration from the 1967 Mini Cooper MkII. GTA Online players won't go very fast in this vehicle, but it does offer really tight handling. The Weeny Issi also has a very deep pool of customizations. Players have a lot of really good options here.

