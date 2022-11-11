GTA Online gives away free K-Rose and Statue of Happiness T-shirts

GTA Online referenced two classic games in the series with their latest free t-shirts. Players have a chance to get themselves K-Rose and Statue of Happiness cosmetics in the title just by playing the game.

In many ways, GTA San Andreas and GTA 4 are considered the pinnacles of their respective eras, namely the 3D and HD Universe. Rockstar Games is paying homage to both games with these free items.

GTA Online players have until November 16 to collect the rare t-shirts. The good news is that they're ridiculously easy to get. Anybody can get their hands on the K-Rose and Statue of Happiness t-shirts. Without further ado, here's what players need to do by the end of this week.

GTA Online players shouldn't miss out on K-Rose and Statue of Happiness t-shirts

Log in anytime between November 10 through November 16

Just like that, if a GTA Online player simply finds the time for a session this week, they will receive free K-Rose and Statue of Happiness t-shirts in the title. Both items will be delivered to their personal in-game wardrobes. Gamers should look at the bottom left corner of their screen to see the notification.

Rockstar is looking to celebrate 25 years of history with commemorative shirts. For that reason, they are giving away free clothing apparel in relation to classic games, namely GTA San Andreas and GTA 4. These games were a critical and commercial success back in the day.

The K-Rose and Statue of Happiness t-shirts are exceedingly hard to find in normal gameplay circumstances. For this very reason, GTA Online players should log in to the game at least once this week. These are nostalgic callbacks to beloved offerings from a bygone era.

Each shirt contains throwbacks to good old days

Older GTA Online players may remember what these t-shirts represent. The K-Rose item is a direct reference to a GTA San Andreas radio station of the same name. It was known for playing old country music. The classic songs ranged from I Love a Rainy Night by Eddie Rabbitt to One Step Forward by The Desert Rose Band.

Meanwhile, the Statue of Happiness was a prominent fixture in GTA 4. The Liberty City landmark represented the American Dream for Niko Bellic. While he may not ever appear in GTA Online, players can still support him with a free t-shirt.

More free clothing items available this week

The K-Rose and Statue of Happiness t-shirts certainly have nostalgic value. Of course, if the GTA Online player doesn't particularly care about that, there's another free clothing item they can get. The Diamond Strike Vest is available right now until November 16.

However, it requires more time and effort to get since gamers need to complete the Diamond Casino Heist. They will need to speak with Lester, purchase the Arcade property, then finish all the prep work before tackling the casino. With that said, this isn't a problem if the player has already done the heist before.

GTA Online is giving away several free items this week, from the Diamond Strike Vest to the K-Rose and Statue of Happiness t-shirts. Gamers will need to act quickly since they only have a few days to collect them. Otherwise, they might have to wait a while before it becomes available again.

