This week, GTA Online players should cash in their chips at the Diamond Casino and Resort. From now until November 16, Rockstar is offering bonus payouts for robbing the place.

GTA Online players can also get a complementary Diamond Strike Vest for all their troubles. It stands out for its rich purple hue and white logo on the back. Players will have a killer look for the Heists Event.

There are several reasons to complete the Diamond Casino Heist this week. Not only can GTA Online players get some free gear, they can also make extra money with the weekly event. There is no better way to commemorate this week than by collecting the Diamond Strike Vest.

Quick guide on how to get the Diamond Strike Vest in GTA Online

Complete the Diamond Casino Heist by the end of this week

In their official statement on the Newswire page, Rockstar let players know that by successfully completing the Diamond Casino Heist, they will be given a free clothing item in return. This will be sent directly to their wardrobe shortly after the final cut-scene plays out.

GTA Online players can only get started on the heist if they meet Lester Crest at Mirror Park and purchase the Arcade business from Maze Bank Foreclosures. This property will help with all the prep work missions. Players must also be registered as a CEO, VIP, or MC President.

A minimum of two players are required for these missions. The heist finale can be done with three different strategies in mind. Players can go in with guns blazing, try sneaking their way inside, or use subterfuge. Once the heist is finally completed, they will receive their Diamond Strike Vest.

This week offers bonus payments for the heist

Completing The Diamond Casino Heist finale will result in 50% more GTA$ and RP. Factor in halved setup costs and rumors of valuable gems in the vault, and the odds are stacked in your favor: The Heists Event continues this week in GTA Online.Completing The Diamond Casino Heist finale will result in 50% more GTA$ and RP. Factor in halved setup costs and rumors of valuable gems in the vault, and the odds are stacked in your favor: rsg.ms/d6bcb69 The Heists Event continues this week in GTA Online.Completing The Diamond Casino Heist finale will result in 50% more GTA$ and RP. Factor in halved setup costs and rumors of valuable gems in the vault, and the odds are stacked in your favor: rsg.ms/d6bcb69 https://t.co/ReLdAqTspr

GTA Online is going to make it worth the players' while if they complete the Diamond Casino Heist anytime between now and November 16. Players will earn 50% more cash and reputation points with the heist finale. Setup costs will also be reduced by half.

Arcade businesses will be 30% off for the rest of the week. If the player hasn't already purchased this property, now is a good time. They can even get upgrades at 30% off. On a related note, if the player wants to explore a life of luxury, penthouse suites will also be 30% off.

The Diamond Strike Vest is simply a bonus reward for playing the game well. It follows suit from last week's event, where the Doomsday Heist rewarded players with a free Clifford Hoodie. With that in mind, the Cayo Perico Heist might also give away exclusive merchandise next week.

GTA Online players have until November 16

There is plenty of time for players to get a free Diamond Strike Vest. Of course, GTA Online provides more financial incentives in doing so. The weekly bonuses will greatly help out players in need of some extra cash.

If they haven't already, players need to complete the Diamond Casino Heist anyways for the $2,000,000 reward. The Heists Event will last for two more weeks, so there is no time like the present. At the very least, active players will be able to show off their latest apparel with these events.

