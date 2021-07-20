GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update size revealed for Xbox One, PS4, and Windows PC

GTA Online has just released the Los Santos Tuners update. It brings about new vehicles, races, missions, and a meeting place for car enthusiasts.

GTA 5 is a massive game, which takes up around 100 GB of disk space on computers. Since GTA Online keeps throwing out regular updates, the game size keeps on increasing.

Thus, it becomes pretty important for players to know how big an update is to make space for it beforehand.

GTA Online Tuners update: Download size for all platforms revealed

@TezFunz2 is a popular name on Twitter when it comes to information regarding any title by Rockstar Games. He has posted a series of tweets detailing the file size of the most recent update.

Here is the first tweet detailing the size of the update on Xbox One, which seems to be the shortest out of the three devices:

Update is out on Xbox

Size: 3.5 GB#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 20, 2021

The GTA Online update for the PS4 is almost the same size, only a bit larger:

The PC seems to have the largest file size, around 800 MB more than the PlayStation 4 update:

Update is out on PC

Size: 4.3 GB#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 20, 2021

For a major update, Los Santos Tuners is relatively small in size at less than 5 GB. Even the last big update, the Cayo Perico Heist, which came out in December, was almost double in size.

Despite its small storage requirement, it brings a large amount of content in the form of an underground racing club. It should be noted that only ten of the 17 vehicles have been released alongside the update's launch.

There hasn't been a significant update in months, and fans have been eagerly awaiting a summer update this year. Since the last summer update was a relatively minor affair, most GTA fans were quite hyped for this one.

GTA Online players will indeed have no issues downloading this one, and this update is sure to attract car enthusiasts to the game.

