GTA Online movie makes world premiere at SXSW film festival

A GTA Online movie that was made entirely in-game had its world premiere at the SXSW film festival. The movie Grand Theft Hamlet attempts to bring Shakespeare to Los Santos and narrates a tale of unemployed actors in the world of Grand Theft Auto 5. Following its premiere, the film received several reviews, leading the creators to strike a deal for a wider audience.

Grand Theft Auto 5 is not just viewed as a video game but also as a medium for artistic expression, highlighting the creativity of those who play the game. Here's everything you need to know about the GTA Online movie, including who made it, how it was created, what it's about, the deal it received, and more.

GTA Online movie brings Shakespeare to Los Santos, premieres at SXSW

Grand Theft Hamlet, a GTA Online movie written and directed by Sam Crane and Pinny Grylls, runs for 89 minutes and is described as a blend of comedy and documentary. According to a report by Deadline, Altitude Media Group will secure worldwide rights to Grand Theft Hamlet.

Altitude’s Sales Managing Director Mike Runagall said:

"We are extremely proud and excited to be partnering with Pinny, Sam and the whole team on Grand Theft Hamlet and cannot wait for audiences to experience this singular and masterful piece of Machinima filmmaking."

The story follows two unemployed actors, portrayed by Sam and Mark Osterveen, who turn to play GTA Online during the pandemic lockdown in 2021. After coming across the Vinewood Bowl, they decide to stage a production of Shakespeare's Hamlet within the game. However, as expected, creating a GTA Online movie is easier said than done, especially in a public lobby.

Sam and Crane try to convince other players to join them in reviving a classic Shakespeare play, but this doesn't work out well. Some players are more than willing to cause mayhem and keep shooting everyone else.

It's worth noting that these events unfolded in 2021 before Rockstar Games introduced the option to host private, invite-only sessions in the game.

However, this GTA Online movie would've been quite dull without the chaos and unpredictability of the in-game world. Despite this, it's best that Rockstar keeps the option to have private sessions in GTA Online 2.0.

Eventually, the team manages to recruit a player named Dipo for the role of Hamlet, while another player named DJ Phil acts as their bodyguard, who takes down anyone trying to interrupt the play.

Grand Theft Hamlet shows that even in the most chaotic environments, people gather to form a community. The documentary isn't just focused on comedy, as it naturally depicts the sense of isolation and hopelessness many faced during the lockdowns. The SXSW film festival, where the GTA Online movie recently made its world premiere, began on March 8, 2024, and will run until March 16.

