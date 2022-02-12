GTA Online to give away free Valentine's Day Massacre Special clothing

GTA Online players can try out some free clothing this week, based on the Valentine's Day Massacre Special.

Older players may remember this 2014 update, which featured Rockstar's take on the Prohibition Era. Whether it was classic mobster cars or vintage clothing, GTA Online players got to celebrate Valentine's Day in style. Speaking of the latter, Rockstar is giving away those items for free.

For the rest of the week, players don't have to pay anything for Valentine's Day Massacre Special clothing. Better yet, players can also get themselves a free weapon that would make Al Capone proud. GTA Online players should visit a few local shops as soon as possible.

GTA Online player can get a free Valentine's Day Massacre Special clothing set

Players like to express themselves with their choice of clothing. With Valentine's Day approaching, now is a great time to wear 1920's style mobster attire. Here's what players can do to get their hands on these free items.

Visit a clothing store to receive the special attire

Several years ago, the game released a new set of clothes for the Valentine's Day Massacre Special. Those same clothes are now free of charge, courtesy of this week's event. Players can just walk right into a store and get it for free.

Whether it's a red heart shirt or a fancy double suit, players will look good in their brand new attire. Predictably, most of these clothing items are either red or white.

At the very least, it would only take a few minutes to stock up on supplies. However, GTA Online players should make sure nobody is following them. A private lobby session would make their experience much easier.

Players can also get a free Gusenberg Sweeper

GTA Online is also giving away free weapons this week. All they have to do is visit a local Ammu-Nation. In the meantime, they can also get free weapon tints with red, pink, or white colors.

The Gusenberg Sweeper is a light machine gun with a great fire rate. It's based on the famous Tommy Guns from the 1920's. Players should use it in short bursts, since that's when its accuracy is at its highest point. The weapon is also surprisingly powerful for something built over a century ago.

It's a pretty good weapon for beginner players, specifically those with really low ranks. However, the ammo capacity is rather short at 30-50 rounds (depending on upgrades).

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul