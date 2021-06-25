5 of the best Rank 1 weapons for beginners in GTA Online

Beginners in GTA Online have some terrific Rank 1 weapons that can assist them in the beginning stages of the game.

It should be noted that these Rank 1 weapons are weapons GTA Online beginners will easily have access to (thus, not require too much money or a property to obtain).

Some of it will be fairly expensive for a new player, but it won't cost over $100K as new GTA Online players should spend that money elsewhere.

This list will also not go into detail about various customization options, as this article is just assuming beginners need a default weapon to help them from the get-go.

Most weapons are serviceable for beginners in GTA Online, but this list will try to include a diverse assortment of weapons to appeal to players of different types.

Five terrific Rank 1 weapons for beginners in GTA Online

#5 - Sawed-Off Shotgun

The Sawed-Off Shotgun (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Sawed-Off Shotgun is not the best shotgun at Rank 1, but it's the easiest for beginners to use in GTA Online. It's similar to other braindead shotguns in other video games, as the Sawed-Off Shotgun can deal massive damage up close.

It's given for free to GTA Online players with a Rockstar Games Social Club account, hence it doesn't have to compete with other weapons that cost money.

#4 - Marksman Rifle

The Marksman Rifle (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Marksman Rifle might not be the most traditional Sniper Rifle around, but it is still an excellent weapon for beginners to consider in GTA Online. It has possibly the best range out of any Rank 1 weapon, which is enough of a reason for new players to consider it.

It only costs $15,750 in GTA Online, but it is the only Sniper Rifle a new player has access to until Rank 21 (not counting upgrades).

#3 - Homing Launcher

The Homing Launcher (Image via GTA Wiki)

Explosive weapons are great for players whose aim isn't ideal. Not only that, but the Homing Launcher can help new GTA Online players destroy most early-stage vehicles in a single shot.

It only costs $75,000 in GTA Online, which is quite the steal for how useful it is at all stages of the game. There are situations where it won't be useful, but it will outclass the next two weapons in terms of usefulness when the player gets better weapons.

#2 - Gusenberg Sweeper

The Gusenberg Sweeper (Image via GTA Wiki)

There aren't many light machine gun options for new GTA Online players, but the Gusenberg Sweeper performs excellently for what it's worth. It has respectable stats all-round, especially when compared to most Rank 1 weapons that a beginner has access to early on.

It only costs $14,600 in GTA Online, so new players shouldn't have much of a reason to not pick up this weapon.

#1 - Special Carbine

The Special Carbine (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Special Carbine is an all-purpose assault rifle that works similarly to the Gusenberg Sweeper. It generally has good stats all-around for a Rank 1 weapon, trading a little bit of ranger for accuracy compared to the Gusenberg Sweeper.

It only costs $14,750 in GTA Online, and it will likely be a new player's main weapon of choice in most scenarios.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul