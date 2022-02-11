GTA Online discounts for this week’s Valentine’s Day event revealed (2022)

GTA Online is celebrating Valentine's Day with some very special discounts.

Whether it's a free Gusenberg Sweeper or a chance to win the Albany Roosevelt, this weekly event is the perfect way to showcase a special kind of "love." Of course, just because the streets of Los Santos are in the red, that doesn't mean a player's wallet should be.

This week, GTA Online is offering various discounts on select vehicles and properties. Players will save anywhere from 20-40% off, whether it's a penthouse suite or a classic looking car. They have until February 16, so players should act quickly before time runs out.

GTA Online players should take advantage of this week's discounts, just in time for Valentine's Day

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Till Death Do Us Part is the ultimate LS quadruple date. And if that doesn’t pan out, there’s always Shotgun Wedding.



Both are paying out 3X GTA$ and RP all week long: Dating in Los Santos is a little different than your usual metropolis.Till Death Do Us Part is the ultimate LS quadruple date. And if that doesn’t pan out, there’s always Shotgun Wedding.Both are paying out 3X GTA$ and RP all week long: rsg.ms/279465d Dating in Los Santos is a little different than your usual metropolis. Till Death Do Us Part is the ultimate LS quadruple date. And if that doesn’t pan out, there’s always Shotgun Wedding. Both are paying out 3X GTA$ and RP all week long: rsg.ms/279465d https://t.co/h8TCR0nMMq

No love is lost between GTA Online players, especially in a populated lobby. Everybody wants to make a little bit of money the dirty way. However, players also need to spend that money somewhere.

Master Penthouses are currently on sale

The richest players can display their wealth with a Master Penthouse. Ever since the Diamond Casino and Resort update in 2019, players could throw wild parties and plan out spectacular heists.

While they are rather expensive, GTA Online is currently offering them at a small discount. Here's what players can expect from this week's event:

Master Penthouse (20% off)

(20% off) Master Penthouse customizations (30% off)

It's not much, yet players will make a lot of money through the casino heists. Even if a player already owns a Master Penthouse, they could always liven it up with some interior customization.

A full list of discounted vehicles this week

Vehicles are the life blood of the GTA Online experience. It doesn't matter if it's just a collector's item to store in a garage. Players love their vehicles for one reason or another. That is why Rockstar is offering discounts for them every week.

Below are the discounted vehicles for the Valentine's Day event:

Dewbauchee JB 700 / JB 700 W (30% off)

(30% off) Vapid Retinue Mk II (30% off)

(30% off) Declasse Drift Yosemite (30% off)

(30% off) Vapid Peyote / Peyote Gasser (30% off)

(30% off) Albany Roosevelt Valor (40% off)

A few of them are perfectly fitting for this special occasion, such as the Albany Roosevelt Valor. That particular vehicle is sold at a 40% discount, which is the highest one for this weekly event. Of course, players can also win it with this week's Prize Ride Challenge.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul