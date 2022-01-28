GTA Online to give away free Nagasaki White Hoodie for Associates, Bodyguards, and MC Prospects

GTA Online is currently giving away the Nagasaki White Hoodie at no additional cost.

Every week, GTA Online gives players another chance to win some free merchandise. All they have to do is meet certain requirements, such as completing certain missions or applying for specific jobs. For the rest of this week, Rockstar is placing the spotlight on the Nagasaki White Hoodie.

Of course, eligible players must enlist their services with a criminal organization. In order to get a free Nagasaki White Hoodie, players should either become an Associate, Bodyguard, or MC Prospect. They will certainly look good rocking this hoodie, especially if they're riding the Nagasaki Shinobi.

GTA Online players can get a free Nagasaki White Hoodie, as long as they meet the following requirements

The Nagasaki White hoodie is a special top in GTA Online. Players can use this rare clothing item to show off to their friends and enemies. In order to obtain it, they must start working for other players. Here's a brief overview on how to qualify for the free merchandise.

How to become an Associate, Bodyguard, or MC Prospect

GTA Online allows players to run their own criminal empires, such as organizations and motorcycle clubs. These players can hire other players to help them out with some dirty work. It's a relatively good way to make a name for themselves.

To get a free Nagasaki White Hoodie, players need to become an Associate, Bodyguard, or MC Prospect. There are two methods they can use to apply for both jobs, as seen below:

Associate/Bodyguard : Players can either apply for the job under the Interaction Menu, or wait for a VIP/CEO to contact them

: Players can either apply for the job under the Interaction Menu, or wait for a VIP/CEO to contact them MC Prospect: Players can either use the Interaction Menu, or let a Club President contact them first

These are good ways to make some money and earn some reputation. Players will also enjoy some benefits, such as the ability to use specific vehicles. The free hoodie is merely a bonus for this line of work.

Rockstar will send a free hoodie to players shortly afterwards

Once players complete the registration process, Rockstar will send them a free white hoodie at no additional charge. It should arrive very shortly, so players don't have to wait very long.

The Nagasaki brand specializes in high performance motorcycles, such as the Shinobi and Shotaro. Players can try to look stylish by sporting their white hoodies, all while going over 100 miles per hour.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul