GTA Online players earn 3x rewards on Air Races

From now until March 2, GTA Online players can take flight in Air Races and get triple the rewards.

Air Races is a very broad category that ranges from helicopters to aircraft. Win or lose, players will receive some really nice bonuses this week. Not only will they make good money, they will also increase their overall reputation. It's a very underrated feature within GTA Online.

Now is a great time for pilots to earn their stripes. Created by Rockstar themselves, Air Races are readily available to all types of players. However, they should only take part if they feel comfortable in aircraft vehicles. Those who are will get all the benefits of this week's bonuses.

GTA Online players earn 3x rewards for Rockstar Created Air Races

There are several different types of Air Races in GTA Online. It doesn't matter which course the player chooses. All of them will yield triple rewards bonuses this week. Without further ado, this article will show players how to find Air Races.

How to get started

Finding these races shouldn't take very long if the player knows where to look. Here is what the player needs to do:

Head for the Pause Menu

Click on the "Online" tab

Find the "Jobs" section

Look for "Air Races"

Players need to make sure that Air Races are listed under the "Rockstar Created" tag. Otherwise, the triple rewards bonus will not count. Even if that wasn't the case, "Rockstar Created" races are considerably more professional.

Here are the rules

These races involve a checkpoint system where players must pass through the rings. The next checkpoint will not appear until the player flies into the current one. They will need to collect all of them before they make it to the finish line.

As previously stated, there are several types of Air Races in the game. Each course uses different routes and aircraft vehicles. Before a player selects a race, they will be given a description on what to expect. In some cases, they can even change the livery of their vehicle.

Get some practice

GTA Online players can also visit the Flight School at Los Santos International Airport. This is a great way to improve their flying technique and learn some new tricks. It could prove useful for those Air Races.

Either way, players have until March 2 to get those triple rewards. There is still enough time for them to get some practice.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul