GTA Online weekly update February 24, 2022: 2x bonuses, discounts on hangars and airplanes and more

GTA Online has just received its last weekly update for February, and there are several decent bonuses and rewards. With 3x bonuses on Air Races and discounts on hangars and airplanes, this week is shaping up to be themed towards aircraft.

Completing a Security Contract grants the Bravado tee this week, and players will also get 2x bonuses for doing one. The Vapid Retinue is currently on the Podium, while the Rapid GT Classic is the Prize Ride.

GTA Online weekly update: Huge discount on aircraft and hangars, bonuses on air races, security contracts and more

Prize Ride: Rapid GT Classic (Top 3 in 5 Street Races)

3x GTA$ & RP on

- Air Races

- Air Freight Cargo



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Security Contracts

- Flight School

- Trap Door Adversary Mode



Clothing unlock: Bravado Tee (Complete a Security Contract)

New Podium Vehicle

Vapid Retinue (resale value of $369,000)

Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride

Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic (Top 3 in 5 Street Races)

Bonus GTA$ and RP

3x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Air Races

Air Freight Cargo

2x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Security Contracts

Flight School

Trap Door Adversary Mode

Rewards

Bravado Tee - Unlocked on successful completion of a Security Contract

Discounts

40% Off Hangars (+Renovations)



40% Off

- Alpha Z1 ($1,272,810 - $957,000)

- Ultralight ($399,000 - $300,000)

- Sea Sparrow ($1,089,000)

40% off on the following:

Hangars (including any Renovations)

Buckingham Alpha Z1 ($957,000 - $1,272,810)

Nagasaki Ultralight ($300,000 - $399,000)

Sea Sparrow ($1,089,000)

30% off on the following:

Grotti Cheetah Classic ($605,500)

Lampadati Cinquemila ($1,218,000)

Grotti Visione ($1,575,000)

BF Weevil ($456,750 - $609,000)

Western Company Seabreeze ($595,000 - $791,350)

Mammoth Tula ($2,723,000 - $3,621,590)

Jobuilt Velum 5-Seater ($696,500 - $926,345)

25% off on the following:

Agencies (with 30% off for any Art)

15% off on the following:

Hydra ($2,550,000 - $3,391,500)

Great opportunity to buy an aircraft and earn money with it

Now is the best time to get a hangar and some aircraft with this week's bonuses. The Seabreeze and Hydra are two of the best planes in the game, and they should be in the collection of any aspiring pilot.

The former is known for its exceptional maneuverability, while the latter is an all-around beast. Their prices also reflect this, as the Seabreeze is much cheaper and available for less than a million GTA$ this week.

Players can get the Hydra for less than $3 million by unlocking its Trade Price with today's update. With these newly purchased planes, players will be able to run their Hangar business much more efficiently.

Air Races and Air Freight Cargo are both offering 3x bonuses for those who want to go this route. However, there are other, much more grounded alternatives, such as the 2x bonuses on Security Contracts.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha