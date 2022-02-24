GTA Online weekly update February 24, 2022: 2x bonuses, discounts on hangars and airplanes and more

GTA Online has just received its last weekly update for February, and there are several decent bonuses and rewards. With 3x bonuses on Air Races and discounts on hangars and airplanes, this week is shaping up to be themed towards aircraft.
Completing a Security Contract grants the Bravado tee this week, and players will also get 2x bonuses for doing one. The Vapid Retinue is currently on the Podium, while the Rapid GT Classic is the Prize Ride.
GTA Online weekly update: Huge discount on aircraft and hangars, bonuses on air races, security contracts and more
New Podium Vehicle
- Vapid Retinue (resale value of $369,000)
Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic (Top 3 in 5 Street Races)
Bonus GTA$ and RP
3x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- Air Races
- Air Freight Cargo
2x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- Security Contracts
- Flight School
- Trap Door Adversary Mode
Rewards
- Bravado Tee - Unlocked on successful completion of a Security Contract
Discounts
40% off on the following:
- Hangars (including any Renovations)
- Buckingham Alpha Z1 ($957,000 - $1,272,810)
- Nagasaki Ultralight ($300,000 - $399,000)
- Sea Sparrow ($1,089,000)
30% off on the following:
- Grotti Cheetah Classic ($605,500)
- Lampadati Cinquemila ($1,218,000)
- Grotti Visione ($1,575,000)
- BF Weevil ($456,750 - $609,000)
- Western Company Seabreeze ($595,000 - $791,350)
- Mammoth Tula ($2,723,000 - $3,621,590)
- Jobuilt Velum 5-Seater ($696,500 - $926,345)
25% off on the following:
- Agencies (with 30% off for any Art)
15% off on the following:
- Hydra ($2,550,000 - $3,391,500)
Great opportunity to buy an aircraft and earn money with it
Now is the best time to get a hangar and some aircraft with this week's bonuses. The Seabreeze and Hydra are two of the best planes in the game, and they should be in the collection of any aspiring pilot.
The former is known for its exceptional maneuverability, while the latter is an all-around beast. Their prices also reflect this, as the Seabreeze is much cheaper and available for less than a million GTA$ this week.
Players can get the Hydra for less than $3 million by unlocking its Trade Price with today's update. With these newly purchased planes, players will be able to run their Hangar business much more efficiently.
Air Races and Air Freight Cargo are both offering 3x bonuses for those who want to go this route. However, there are other, much more grounded alternatives, such as the 2x bonuses on Security Contracts.