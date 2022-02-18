GTA Online to give 3x rewards for Open Wheel Races

Rockstar is calling for the "bravest racers in Los Santos" to join the Open Wheel Races in this week's GTA Online event.

Players have until February 23 to earn triple rewards, including cash and reputation (RP). All they have to do is take part in the Open Wheel Races. Up to 16 different players can join the fun. This series of land races is also very customizable, which gives players more room for creativity.

Open Wheel Races was first introduced back in 2020. It was a continuation of the Diamond Casino and Resort updates for GTA Online. Rockstar is now making it relevant once again in 2022. It's a fun game mode with a triple rewards bonus, so players have a good reason to check it out.

GTA Online players earn 3x cash and RP by playing Open Wheel Races

Successful players find ways to make their money and move up the rankings. They should definitely take advantage of the Open Wheel Races this week, since GTA Online currently offers triple rewards.

How to get started

GTA Online players can find Open Wheel Races through the Jobs selection menu. Alternatively, they can look for it on the main map.

As the name suggests, these missions require open wheel vehicles. GTA Online has four in total, which can be seen below:

Benefactor BR8

Declasse DR1

Progen PR4

Ocelot R88

Open Wheel Races allows players to compete against each other on a series of maps. The default lap count is generally set to 10, but lobby hosts can also change it to the following:

5 laps

15 laps

20 laps

25 laps

Before players can begin the race, they can pick different tires for their vehicles. Each category offers different stats for the player:

Soft (More grip, less duration)

(More grip, less duration) Medium (Equal grip and duration)

(Equal grip and duration) Hard (Less grip, more duration)

Players will have access to nearby pit stops during the race. This allows them to heal and take a short breather. It also prevents their tires from getting blown up, which could prove disastrous in a race.

Which tire is the best one?

Whether they win or lose the race, they will still earn their triple rewards. Nonetheless, the winners take most of the bag, so it's a good idea to stay ahead of the competition.

Soft tires are a very good option for most players since it provides them with extra grip. Duration isn't going to matter too much, since players are likely to get hit anyways. A quick visit to the pit stop will help them out.

A full list of maps

Open Wheel Races started off with seven basic maps, as seen below:

Brace for Impact

Height of Society

In Due Course

Lap it Up

More Haste More Speed

New Wave

Urban Renewal

However, GTA Online added even more tracks later on. These were included as part of the Los Santos Summer Special update:

Abriged

Dam

Headwind

It's a Sign

Keeping Track

Life's a Beach

Morningwood Glory

Road to Ruin

Top of the Town

GTA Online players have plenty of maps to choose from, so they should get right to it. Triple rewards are a very good incentive to play these races.

