GTA Online players face payouts bug in Criminal Enterprises update

GTA Online's summer update is in full swing, with players enjoying all of the new features, additions, and items that have come with this update. Its reception has also been overwhelmingly positive, with some even considering this patch one of the Rockstar Games' best.

However, due to the update's dynamic nature, problems and bugs are bound to pop up for some GTA Online users. Unfortunately, this time, many are having issues with the payouts for Payphone hits, Security Contracts, and Ammu-Nation Deliveries.

GTA Online gamers encountering payout bugs for different missions after update

Rockstar Support @RockstarSupport For those experiencing issues with payouts for Payphone Hits, Security Contracts, and Ammu-Nation Deliveries as part of today's update, we are implementing fixes — which some may already be seeing — and will update again once it has been fully resolved. For those experiencing issues with payouts for Payphone Hits, Security Contracts, and Ammu-Nation Deliveries as part of today's update, we are implementing fixes — which some may already be seeing — and will update again once it has been fully resolved.

As seen in the tweet above, Rockstar has acknowledged this bug and has started implementing fixes to resolve it in GTA Online. It is commendable of the developer as it has already started to fix all of these problems mere hours after the summer update was released.

The bug in question effectively restores the old rewards for Security Contacts, Payphone hits, and Ammu-Nation Deliveries. This means that a large number of players are not receiving the perks and bonuses that all of these missions were meant to get after this update.

rockstarintel.com/payphone-hits-… NEWS: Payments from Payphone hits & security Contracts have been reverted back to the original payments, looks like it was a glitch NEWS: Payments from Payphone hits & security Contracts have been reverted back to the original payments, looks like it was a glitchrockstarintel.com/payphone-hits-… https://t.co/lJM20UlnnL

To fix this, Payphone Hits and Security Contract rewards have significantly decreased due to Rockstar's reworking of the in-game economy.

Payphone hit rates have dropped significantly. From $85,000, each hit now only costs $50,000. The reward for finishing the task is $15,000, while the reward for finishing the assassination bonus is $35,000.

Gamers used to make $127,500 during the 1.5X GTA$ & RP, which has since decreased to $75,000.

As mentioned earlier, the compensation for security contracts has also been cut. A vehicle recovery mission at level "Specialist plus" now only pays $31,000. Less than $17,000 is paid for "Professional" level rescue efforts.

Sometimes, Rockstar uploads a new version of tunables removing the server-side payouts in the process thus the game reverts to client-side values. Which is what happened today. @GTAonlineNews Since the Contract release, Rockstar adjusted the day one payouts via the server-side tunables.Sometimes, Rockstar uploads a new version of tunables removing the server-side payouts in the process thus the game reverts to client-side values. Which is what happened today. @GTAonlineNews Since the Contract release, Rockstar adjusted the day one payouts via the server-side tunables.Sometimes, Rockstar uploads a new version of tunables removing the server-side payouts in the process thus the game reverts to client-side values. Which is what happened today.

Many Grand Theft Auto insiders, like Tez2, have understood why Rockstar is facing this bug. Moreover, many gamers have predicted that some problems will come up regarding this update just because of how much new content it provides to the base game.

Additionally, Rockstar is working on additional faults as a few players are having trouble connecting to the Rockstar Games server. In any case, the publisher will need to work on this for the foreseeable future to prevent the discovery of any other bugs surrounding this update.

