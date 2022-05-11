How to complete Payphone Hits in GTA Online The Contract DLC

After almost eight years, Rockstar has finally brought Franklin Clinton back to GTA Online with The Contract DLC. He owns F. Clinton and Partner, a firm in which players become a partner after acquiring a proper building.

The DLC also includes many ways to earn money, and one of the most fun and entertaining missions is called Payphone Hits, which is given to players by Franklin through payphone calls, as the name suggests.

This article will provide some helpful information about these missions so that players can complete them without any problem.

How to start the Payphone Hits missions in GTA Online's The Contract DLC?

After buying an agency building and completing the third Security Contact mission, Franklin calls players to inform them that he is now in charge of the insider trading assassinations that Lester Crest ordered him to carry out in Grand Theft Auto V.

He suggests that all instructions be provided via payphones since he believes the FIB is monitoring mobile phone connections. Players can call Franklin for a hit, or they may hear the payphones ringing at random as they roam around the city. Should players choose to drive away from the payphone, it will stop ringing once they get far enough, thus requiring waiting/calling for another hit.

How to complete Payphone Hits missions in GTA Online?

Players are generally given a specific target to assassinate within a time restriction of 15 minutes. To boost the monetary reward for the hit, more precise instructions can be performed.

If the bonus technique is not employed, a 3-star wanted level or several enemy reinforcements may need to be evaded or dodged until the time limit runs out before the task is completed. There is a 20-minute cooldown after finishing a hit before requesting another.

The Hit list

Franklin provides eight distinct Payphone Hits. Targets will sometimes try to flee, while some will fight back. If specific objectives are not met, penalties such as enemy reinforcements and police attention are imposed. Players in GTA Online must also complete these assignments as swiftly as possible.

The complete list of Payphone Hits in The Contract DLC update:

The CEO

The Cofounder

The Judge

The Popstar

The Entrepreneur

The Trolls (multiple targets)

(multiple targets) The Dealers (multiple targets; requires two players)

(multiple targets; requires two players) The Hitmen (multiple targets; requires two players)

The last two require a minimum of two participants. Given the level of collaboration necessary, they are the toughest ones to pull off.

Rewards

Each successful hit in GTA Online will earn players $15,000. If players satisfy specific qualifications, they will also make a $70,000 bonus. Players will be rewarded with the following things if bonus techniques are employed in Payphone Hits:

The CEO (construction helmet)

(construction helmet) The Cofounder (Sticky Bomb)

(Sticky Bomb) The Judge (golf ball and tee)

(golf ball and tee) The Popstar (Euros model)

(Euros model) The Entrepreneur (Taxi model)

(Taxi model) The Trolls (destroyed laptop computer)

(destroyed laptop computer) The Dealers (Merryweather cap)

(Merryweather cap) The Hitmen (Coil trophy)

These trophies will be on display in the players' office, which can be located anywhere within the Agency.

Edited by Shaheen Banu