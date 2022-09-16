"The count was rigged": GTA Online players refuse to accept eCola's victory in Soda Wars

GTA Online's Soda War has finally come to an end and it's Team eCola who have come out victorious. Rockstar Games finally announced the winners earlier today. The results have elicited a pool of reactions, especially from those supporting the opposing camp.

GTA players have been engaged in a war of words and memes on social media websites as well as on Rockstar's official Social Club. Sprunk led the Soda War from the beginning, however, eCola took a surprising lead during the final week.

Knight 🏳️‍🌈 @knight_fury29 @TezFunz2 Sprunk won by a lot the count was rigged @TezFunz2 Sprunk won by a lot the count was rigged

Read on to see reactions from Team Sprunk about the results.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

GTA Online's Soda War finally concluded and Team Sprunk players are not happy

Rockstar rolled out their weekly updates earlier today, and one of the most-awaited results for the ongoing Soda War shocked many.

The company's announcement on their Newswire website was tweeted by @TezFunz2:

Tez2 @TezFunz2



rockstargames.com/newswire/artic…

#GTAOnline "Sprunk disciples, we appreciate your efforts, you will be pleased to know there will be additional opportunities to earn this Sprunk gear in future GTA Online events." "Sprunk disciples, we appreciate your efforts, you will be pleased to know there will be additional opportunities to earn this Sprunk gear in future GTA Online events."rockstargames.com/newswire/artic…#GTAOnline https://t.co/AwkgrT7gGo

This led to a plethora of reactions, with many sounding quite disappointed.

HG.Erik 💉💉 @Evolutionhunte1 @TezFunz2 Nah we dont Care its fraud anyway like anything at Scamstar 🤡🤡🤡 @TezFunz2 Nah we dont Care its fraud anyway like anything at Scamstar 🤡🤡🤡

ZovietBear @ZovietBear @TezFunz2 #1 no new car again and #2 how did ecola win?? Sprunk was clearly on top @TezFunz2 #1 no new car again and #2 how did ecola win?? Sprunk was clearly on top

Team eCola wait for their rewards and roast Team Sprunk

As per Rockstar, Team eCola quite literally outdrank Team Sprunk and claimed more bodysuits in counts of millions to win the competition.

There were also some reactions from the winning team whilst waiting for their rewards. The victors took their time to mock Team Sprunk.

Ross @Ross157_ #RockstarGames If you were on team #eCola you can earn the eCola merchandise this week for your contribution along with GTA$300K aswell within 72 hours after log in. #GTAOnline If you were on team #eCola you can earn the eCola merchandise this week for your contribution along with GTA$300K aswell within 72 hours after log in. #GTAOnline #RockstarGames https://t.co/Us9AB8CY2j

Al @xDoTz78

#StayMad

#eColaSupremacy @Vinewood_motors Ecola is just deliciously infectious where sprunk tastes like sugared sprinkling water 🤣 @Vinewood_motors Ecola is just deliciously infectious where sprunk tastes like sugared sprinkling water 🤣 #StayMad #eColaSupremacy

Frodo @SrFrodoXD 🕺 @GhillieYT Ecola won because it's the superior beverage son WOOOO ECOLA!!! @GhillieYT Ecola won because it's the superior beverage son WOOOO ECOLA!!!💥🎉🎺🕺🎊

As for the rewards, Rockstar reiterated what players will be winning, and what those who participated in the event can expect. The winning team will win an eCola Chute Bag, eCola Varsity jacket, and eCola Forwards/Backwards Caps once the players log in to GTA Online this week.

Additionally, anyone who logged in to GTA Online at any point during the Sprunk vs. eCola showdown will bag a $300,000 bonus. The amount will be automatically credited to their Maze Bank account. The changes might take 72 hours.

Weekly events

For those who would like to settle matters themselves, the weekly bonus events are here to present extra GTA$ and RP. There are also quite a lot of discounts mentioned this week.

The following two events have 3x and 2x rewards, respectively:

3x Cash and RP Hotring Circuit Races

2x Cash and RP Community Stunt Races (a select few)

There's also a new set of discounts mentioned in the weekly update:

75% off Nagasaki BF400 ($23,750)

50% off Weeny Issi Sport ($448,500)

50% off Maxwell Asbo ($153,000 - $204,000)

40% off Pfister Comet SR ($687,000)

40% off Pfister Comet Retro Custom ($387,000)

40% off Annis Savestra ($594,000)

40% off Ocelot Ardent ($690,000)

30% off Brute Armored Boxville ($1,540,000 - $2,048,200)

30% off Pegassi Tezeract ($1,977,500)

As for the new content this week:

Six new Rockstar Deathmatch Modes

Updated Deathmatch Creator

New Community Series races

Players were also left frustrated for the second week running, as there weren't any new drip-fed vehicles from the Criminal Enterprises DLC. As always, there's something new to try in Rockstar's GTA Online, and hopefully, once the dust settles, the rivalry will diminish until the next event comes along.

Soda Wars was fun while it lasted, and while the final result left many frustrated, there will be new events to compete in.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul