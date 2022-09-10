GTA Online fans reject eCola's lead over Sprunk

GTA Online's ongoing soda war is nearing its end as players from both camps are doing everything they can to ensure their favorite brand comes out on top. Rockstar Games has kept fans updated on how the brands are doing by tweeting about their progress. As of the time of writing, eCola is in the lead.

GTA players have been engaged in an exchange of memes on social media websites as well as Rockstar's official Social Club. Sprunk had been leading for a long time; however, the company tweeted last week that eCola was ahead.

"Rigged": GTA Online players not cool with eCola's lead

Rockstar made a new post a few hours ago pertaining to the soda war, mentioning that eCola is still ahead of Sprunk, even though the latter has claimed more bodysuits.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Team Sprunk has more bodies in bodysuits, but eCola continues to outdrink the competition. Can team Sprunk close the gap?



Get to slamming those cans at vending machines to ensure your team takes top honors this weekend! Team Sprunk has more bodies in bodysuits, but eCola continues to outdrink the competition. Can team Sprunk close the gap? Get to slamming those cans at vending machines to ensure your team takes top honors this weekend! https://t.co/EMs8aQdvsr

This tweet has resulted in gamers rejecting eCola's lead, calling out the legitimacy of the contest. Here's how the community responded to Rockstar's latest post:

Jordan @RealPLGYT @RockstarGames It’s all a lie. Sprunk owns E-Cola. This is all a Sprunk marketing scheme @RockstarGames It’s all a lie. Sprunk owns E-Cola. This is all a Sprunk marketing scheme

NYC2JERZ @NYC2JERZ @RockstarGames There is absolutely no way eCola is even close. Every single lobby is Sprunk. @RockstarGames There is absolutely no way eCola is even close. Every single lobby is Sprunk.

Many players are in disbelief that eCola could be in the lead since its opposition has way more members. This is why some gamers wanted to verify the information offered by Rockstar and asked if it "can show us the numbers."

Players can check the total number of Sprunk and eCola crew members on their respective official pages via Rockstar's Social Club. Here are the current figures:

Official Sprunk crew at 142,426 members.

Official eCola crew at 55,435 members.

Even with the higher crew-member count of Sprunk, as per Rockstar's update, it's team eCola that's in the lead after taking into account everything that will be considered in the final count.

The developers have given players no real way of figuring out the actual numbers or eCola margin of lead. Needless to say, players from both camps are not happy about being kept in the dark about the actual figures.

Rockstar Games' gifts

Rockstar Games has announced on the Social Club website that it is giving away a pair of red shades for free to players logging in to GTA Online this week. Here's what the company said:

"As eCola makes a final push to be crowned sovereign of the sodas by tempting voters with a town takeover, eCola brand ambassadors can telegraph their allegiance by claiming a pair of Red Glow Shades, free of charge upon logging into GTA Online at any point this week."

As September 14 approaches, the developers will be giving away the winning team's merch for free to all online players. This includes a themed Varsity Jacket, Cap, and Parachute Bag.

Factors that will decide GTA Online soda war outcome

The winner of this contest will be decided after considering a number of factors:

Total number of bodysuits claimed by each team

Total number of crew members

Total number of drinks consumed by each team

Players can claim bodysuits from the clothing store in-game or by joining a crew through Rockstar's Social Club website.

Finding vending machines

PLTytus @PLTytus

gtaweb.eu/en/gtao-map#ls… For the duration of the Sprunk vs. eCola event, all vending machines with these drinks was added the map. Thanks @TezFunz2 for the idea. #GTAOnline For the duration of the Sprunk vs. eCola event, all vending machines with these drinks was added the map. Thanks @TezFunz2 for the idea. #GTAOnline gtaweb.eu/en/gtao-map#ls…

While some players are finding novel ways of bookmarking the vending-machine locations, Twitter user @PLTytus has made it easy for others by adding the relevant spots on a map whose link can be found in the above tweet.

September 14 is nearly here, and players from both camps want to get the major cash prize of $300,000 and the bragging rights that will come with winning.

