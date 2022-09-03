How to use vending machines in GTA Online for Sprunk vs eCola event

GTA Online's Sprunk vs eCola has turned out to be a major success, with fans from both sides raking up the numbers for their teams. The soda wars will continue until September 14, after which the winning team will be announced.

The victors will be decided based on the most numbers from three different factors.

Fans of the two fictional soda brands have been in a healthy war during this event for a while now, with funny memes and roasts everywhere. The in-game event allows players to vote for their favorite brand and earn some cool rewards in the process.

One of the easiest ways to cast votes is for them to guzzle sodas from the vending machine, belonging to their respective team's brand. Many vending machines are spread across the map, with an almost equal number of vending machines available for both teams.

GTA Online's vending machines shouldn't be too hard to spot

Users can join either of the crews by following these instructions:

They must log in to their Rockstar Games Social Club account.

Gamers should then go to the associated official website to create a new account or sign in to an existing one.

They can choose an existing crew from the Crews tab or create a new one.

GTA Online's map doesn't show exactly where players can find vending machines. They can look around convenience stores for vending machines, most of which spawn outside such stores.

To make it easier for users to spot these vending machines, a Twitter user tweeted about where to find them:

PLTytus @PLTytus

gtaweb.eu/en/gtao-map#ls… For the duration of the Sprunk vs. eCola event, all vending machines with these drinks was added the map. Thanks @TezFunz2 for the idea. #GTAOnline For the duration of the Sprunk vs. eCola event, all vending machines with these drinks was added the map. Thanks @TezFunz2 for the idea. #GTAOnline gtaweb.eu/en/gtao-map#ls…

GTAWeb.eu is a website gamers can use to find all the vending machines and other in-game collectibles. They will get a satellite view of the entire map, which will help fans find the vending machines.

Players will see icons of both the soda brands on the map showing Sprunk and eCola vending machines. The map can be zoomed in to pinpoint their exact locations.

How to use vending machines

GTA Online users can buy drinks from eCola and Sprunk vending machines for $1 to replenish their health. Apart from these, there are generic snack vending machines that are non-interactive. As part of the ongoing "Sprunk vs eCola" event, drinks from both vending machines will be free.

Gamers can walk up to the vending machine and press the Left Dpad button (Tab button on the keyboard) to interact with it. Once the character is shown pressing a button, a soda can will drop down, which will be picked up and consumed by them.

This whole interaction and consumption of soda can count towards a vote. Since the cans from both vending machines are free for the event, players can consume as much as they can to bring up the votes.

Each vote by each user counts towards adding to the number that will ultimately decide the winning team of the GTA Online event.

Team Sprunk or Team eCola?

Team Sprunk has the majority in terms of crew members for now, while Team eCola has consumed the most amount of soda to take the lead. Vending machines have now become even more important for the former to take back the lead and for Team eCola to retain its lead.

Other factors that count towards votes include the total number of bodysuits claimed by each team from the store's desk and the total number of crew members from each camp.

Team eCola will look to rake in as many newcomers as possible to its crew, retain the lead, and take this event down to the wire. Team Sprunk crew members will need to hit back and wolf down the sodas to take back the lead.

September 14 is not too far away to find a final winner of this GTA Online event.

