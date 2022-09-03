eCola take surprise lead in GTA Online Cola War despite Sprunk having more crew members

Team Sprunk are no longer the favorites in GTA Online's Cola War as Team eCola have taken a surprising lead.

Fans of the two fictional soft-drink brands have been going head-to-head in the democratic popularity contest for a while now. The in-game event allows players to vote for their favorite brand and earn some cool rewards in the process.

Players can vote by consuming soft drinks from either brand, joining their respective crews, or getting a free Sprunk/eCola bodysuit.

Rockstar Games took to Twitter earlier today to announce that Team eCola has taken over the lead from Team Sprunk in the GTA Online event.

While Team Sprunk has a larger crew, fans of Team eCola have consumed several cans of the brand's soft drinks to give them the lead.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Sprunk vs eCola Update



While Sprunk has formed the larger Crew, dedicated eCola fans have guzzled their way into the lead by consuming more cans of their favorite soda.



Sprunk drinkers have through September 14 to rally and turn the tide. Sprunk vs eCola UpdateWhile Sprunk has formed the larger Crew, dedicated eCola fans have guzzled their way into the lead by consuming more cans of their favorite soda. Sprunk drinkers have through September 14 to rally and turn the tide. https://t.co/kxsOdkq02b

Team Sprunk were considered favorites heading into the end of the first week of the Cola War. However, with Team eCola now taking the lead, there's no clear favorite.

September 14 is the deadline for the Cola War, after which the final votes will be counted to decide the winning team. Team eCola will look to maintain their lead for as long as possible now, and their fans will be lining up the vending machines before the deadline.

The winning brand will give all GTA Online players their Hat, Parachute Bag, and Varsity Jacket. Those who logged in during the event will also get a GTA$300K bonus.

How to cast vote in GTA Online's Cola War

After the Cola War deadline, the winning team will be determined based on the following factors:

Total number of bodysuits claimed by each team

Total number of crew members

Total number of drinks consumed by each team

Players can claim bodysuits by following the steps given below:

Visit any clothing store in the game. Go to the store’s desk. Choose “Outfit: Bodysuits.” Pick up a free eCola or Sprunk bodysuit.

Players can join a crew by following these instructions:

Log in to your Rockstar Games Social Club account.

Go to the associated official website to create a new account or sign in to an existing one.

Choose an existing crew from the Crews tab or create a new one.

PLTytus @PLTytus

gtaweb.eu/en/gtao-map#ls… For the duration of the Sprunk vs. eCola event, all vending machines with these drinks was added the map. Thanks @TezFunz2 for the idea. #GTAOnline For the duration of the Sprunk vs. eCola event, all vending machines with these drinks was added the map. Thanks @TezFunz2 for the idea. #GTAOnline gtaweb.eu/en/gtao-map#ls…

Meanwhile, vending machines with soft drinks from both brands can be found across the map in GTA Online. Twitter user @PLTytus has made it incredibly easy for players to find them.

GTAWeb.eu is a website that players can use to find soda vending machines. If players click on the link in the tweet above, they will be redirected to the website, which has a satellite view of the entire map. They will see multiple icons that show Sprunk and eCola vending machines. Zooming in on the map will help them pinpoint their locations.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh