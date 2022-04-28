GTA Online Prize Ride and Podium Vehicle revealed for April 28, 2022

GTA Online gamers enter a new week today. This Thursday is generous as Rockstar Games has placed two great vehicles at the Casino and LS Car Meet. Like always, along with the cars are other offers, discounts, and bonuses.

This week sees the OG Pegassi Zentorno at the Car Meet and the Annis Euros at the Casino. Both cars are fantastic and have significant fan followings, and they are from the super car and sports car classes, respectively.

GTA Online reveals Prize and Podium vehicles for April 28, 2022

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride: Zentorno (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in row)

HSW Ride: Weaponized Ignus (PS5 & XSX)



3x GTA$ & RP on

- Sumo Remix

- Roadgame Versus Mode



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Client Jobs



1.5x GTA$ & RP on

- Bunker Sell Missions

- Special Cargo

Like every Thursday, this week, users can visit the Diamond Casino and try to win the Annis Euros by spinning the wheel. They will have seven tries to win it and hope fortune favors them this time around.

The car was brought into the game via the Los Santos Tuners DLC. All cars in the DLC are popular, and the Euros ranks among the best.

The LS Car Meet also features a great car this week. It is the Pegassi Zentorno. It is a machine OG players will love as nostalgia will surely kick in.

The Lamborghini homage was introduced to GTA Online via the High Life update. It was one of the first cars to have swept gamers off their feet.

At one point in time, everyone had it. To win this ride, gamers need to finish within the top three spots in pursuit races for five days in a row.

Annis Euros

There are no deceptions as far as looks are concerned with this one. It is an in-game rendition of the very popular Nissan 350Zz and 370Z. JDM enthusiasts have always loved this car.

It can easily go up to speeds of 187 kmph (116 mph). It is a two-door sports car that was also part of GTA San Andreas. It sports a 5-speed gearbox and a four-wheel-drive layout.

The regular price of this vehicle is $1.8 million, and the trade price is $1.3 million. Users can purchase it at Legendary Motorsport.

Pegassi Zentorno

The Pegassi Zentorno, as mentioned above, is a piece of history in this game. It was released with the High Life update way back in 2014 as the fastest car at that point, closely followed by the Adder.

As looks can tell, this car is based on a Lamborghini from real life. It takes its cues from multiple rides of the famed manufacturer, i.e., the Veneno, Sesto Elemento, and Aventador.

As faster and better cars have entered the game, it is no longer viable for races. But owning this vehicle is a statement that resonates with being an OG fan of the game.

Edited by Ravi Iyer