GTA Online Podium and Prize Ride cars explored for September 22-28, 2022

GTA Online players will see new vehicles on Podium and Slamtruck upon logging in today. Like always, Thursdays mark the beginning of a new event week, and it's no different this time.

Going into the Diamond Casino, players can use their seven free spins (one every 24 hours) to try and win the Coil Cyclone. On the other hand, they will also be able to compete in Pursuit Series races for the Vapid Flash GT.

GTA Online players have two great vehicles to choose from this week

The Diamond Casino Podium features the all-electric Coil Cyclone, which is up for grabs this week. GTA Online players on all platforms can try their luck as this is Cyclone I and not II. The latter is an exclusive vehicle for the Expanded and Enhanced version.

Rally fans and off-road trail hunters are in luck as the Los Santos Car Meet offers the Vapid Flash GT to players who can finish among the top three in Pursuit Series Races for three days.

Coil Cyclone

GTA Online car fanatics who love electric cars will surely want to try and win Coil Cyclone I at the Diamond Casino. Legendary Motorsport offers this electrifying beast for a whopping $1.8 million. The hypercar was introduced as part of the Smuggler's Run update in 2017.

As many gearheads know, Cyclone I is based on the Rimac Concept I. However, it also takes a few design cues from the Koenigsegg Agera. The car offers more than a decent number of options when it comes to cosmetic customizations, and this includes liveries too.

Being an all-electric hypercar, Cyclone I can break the 60 mph barrier in under two seconds. However, the car disappoints quite a bit when it comes to top speed (116.25 mph). The traction is also on the slippery side, especially when cornering at high speeds.

Vapid Flash GT

The Vapid Flash GT, as its looks can tell, is a rally hatchback in GTA Online. Added as a part of the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series DLC, players can purchase this car for $1.67 million.

Rally fans can tell that this zippy, wide-bodied car is based on the Ford Fiesta RS WRC. But very few fans will be able to spot the parts inspired by the Ford Focus RS RX and Hyundai RM15 Concept.

Like most rally cars in the game, the Vapid Flash GT also provides tons of cosmetic customization to choose from. The livery options that come along with this beauty are unique as well.

The Vapid Flash GT can reach speeds of up to 116.25 mph and complete a Broughy lap within 1:03.865.

