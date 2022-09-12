5 best Vapid cars in GTA Online, ranked by performance

GTA Online has an abundance of fast cars that are high in performance and make for a brilliant getaway vehicle when chased during a mission or heist. Among the best manufacturers listed in the game, Vapid has a lot of muscle cars that are both fast and immensely useful in Arena Wars.

The Vapid Motor Company is the largest car manufacturer in the HD universe, with automobiles that have taken inspiration from multiple real-life vehicles. The logo is a parody of Ford's logo with an oval shape and uses the same font. This article will list the best Vapid cars in the game, ranked as per the performance of each automobile.

Note: This list is based on performance and reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 cars players can buy from GTA Online's Vapid Motor Company

5) Retinue Mk II

GTA Online's Retinue Mk II is priced at $1,620,000 and comes with improved top-speed and above-average acceleration compared to the original Retinue. Tarmac speeds have improved with a better grip, but there's still a tendency to spin occasionally. The vehicle comes with a front-wheel drive and has improved braking.

The Vapid Retinue Mk II might suffer from wheelspin if not launched properly, especially during drag races, which should not be a problem for experienced drivers. The car reaches a top speed of 120.50 mph (193.93 km/h), and the fastest recorded time is 1:05.765 without any bulletproof protection or upgrades available.

4) Dominator (Arena)

The Vapid Apocalypse Dominator is priced at $1,132,000 and is a high-torque engine-powered Arena version of the vehicle that can take on most of the cars in the arena. The efficient torque means its overall performance has improved, but while taking on tight corners, the car might oversteer, making it a tricky choice for beginners.

The Dominator is one of the best automobiles for experienced drivers who can handle it well. This car can be an excellent option for straight-line GTA Online races to set the fastest time. The Dominator's quickest lap time is 1:06.389, with a top speed of 131mph (210.82 km/h). Players can also equip the car with bulletproof window plates from the Arena workshop.

3) Apocalypse Imperator

GTA Online's Apocalypse Imperator is based on the 1973 Ford Falcon XB GT, with some resemblance to inspirations taken from Plymouth cars as well. The Imperator costs $2,284,940, has excellent acceleration, and if upgraded completely, it can also be driven around corners well, avoiding spins.

The Vapid Apocalypse Imperator can also be upgraded with Boosts which significantly speeds up the car and can be used repeatedly during a race. This is efficient if Boosts are left to fully recharge before it’s used.

The Imperator has a top speed of 132.75 mph (213.64 km/h). The Imperator is one of the best cars performance-wise from Vapid and can be a beast in Arena Wars and take on most cars while racing and dealing a good amount of damage.

2) Flash GT

The Vapid Flash GT is a rally-hatchback that takes its looks directly from the Ford Fiesta RS WRC/RX. Flash GT can take on most of the top sports cars on a circuit, while off-road, the Flash GT can easily beat most of the rally cars with good acceleration and grip. It is priced at $1,675,000 and can be purchased with the "Livery Stock Wing."

This Vapid vehicle has a top speed of 116.25 mph (187.09 km/h), with the fastest lap time recorded at 1:03.865. The car comes with an all-wheel drive and has no bulletproof armor or upgrades available. Flash GT's high-speed control and overall handling give the players satisfaction of driving around one of the best rally cars in GTA Online.

1) FMJ

GTA Online's Vapid FMJ has been around in the game for a long time, but that hasn't stopped players from buying it. The overall design takes cues from Vulcan and 488 Pista. The car's initials stand for 'Full Metal Jacket,' a gimmicky name given to the $1,750,000 vehicle built with a V8 engine, with a 6-speed gearbox.

Once fully upgraded, the vehicle's top speed reaches 125 mph (201.168 km/h), with the fastest lap recorded at 1:01.795. The car's improved handling and impressive top speed are in the same class as the Tigon or GTB. Players will need to upgrade the Vapid FMJ to make full use of its exceptional performance.

