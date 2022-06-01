Why GTA Online players should avoid buying the Vapid Caracara

For many GTA Online players, size does matter with the Vapid Caracara.

This weaponized pickup truck was released back in 2018. It takes heavy inspiration from the real-world Ford F-150. The Caracara is a bulky vehicle that can bully smaller ones with its sheer power. It also has a rear turret that can be used to gun down rival players.

GTA Online offers plenty of weaponized vehicles. The question remains whether or not this is a good alternative to the popular Insurgent Pick-Up. Players need to be careful with their money these days. Bad investments can set them back a few million dollars.

What makes the Vapid Caracara a poor vehicle choice in GTA Online?

This article will look at the original Vapid Caracara, rather its the 4x4 variant. It will go over its price and performance, and why it's simply not worth buying. This is a very expensive vehicle, but that's the least of its issues.

It's way too expensive

The regular Caracara is worth $1,775,000 at Warstock Cache and Carry. Some players may be hesitant to buy this vehicle for that very reason. By comparison, the Insurgent Pick-Up has a trade price of $1,350,000, but only after players complete the Humane Labs Raid.

$1,775,000 is a lot of money to spend on a weaponized vehicle. The only way to justify the costs is through exceptional performance. Unfortunately, GTA Online players might be disappointed in what they get.

The performance is also lackluster

This pickup truck has really good off-road capabilities. It's designed to traverse the rocky terrain of Blaine County. According to vehicle expert Broughy1322, it can reach top speeds of 100.75 miles per hour. Of course, players need to be careful not to flip over. The Caracara doesn't handle well on bumps.

GTA Online players will need another person to access the rear turret. They can either use a machine gun or a more powerful minigun. However, the vehicle itself lacks any durability, which means players should avoid causing explosions on nearby targets.

The Caracara has very limited customization, which means it cannot have bulletrpoof windows. At the very least, it has good ramming capability for being such a large truck. Unfortunately, its size makes it a very easy target.

Final verdict

GTA Online players should definitely avoid the Caracara. It won't survive a single rocket before it explodes into pieces. Even worse, this pickup truck doesn't have bulletproof windows. Its lack of protection is what really brings down its performance. There's no point in relying on this vehicle.

The second player is also a sitting duck when mounted on the rear turret. Once they get taken out, the driver is completely defenseless.

Overall, this is a ludicrously expensive vehicle with very little value. GTA Online players will fare very poorly in combat situations. The Caracara fails to to deliver on that front. There are much better alternatives for weaponized vehicles, such as the Insurgent Pick-Up.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

